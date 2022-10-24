Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shares stunning aerial shots of Chilika Lake

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has shared stunning photographs of the Chilika Lake. The photos shared by Patnaik on Sunday captured the Chilika Lake’s green surroundings and clear blue water which are dotted with small boats on its coast.

While sharing the aerial shots, Patnaik invited people to visit Odisha and wrote, “#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha’s culture & literature. It is a nature lovers’ paradise and host to fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let’s spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecret”.

The lake, spread over an area of over 1,100 square km, is the largest coastal lagoon in India and the world’s largest brackish water lagoon. Other than providing a source of livelihood to the local residents, the lake is also a biodiversity hotspot with 726 species of flowering plants and 800 species of animals. The Unesco World Heritage site is also considered the largest wintering ground for migratory birds in the Indian sub-continent and as a result, attracts bird watchers from all over the country.

The photos shared by the Odisha chief minister have gathered over a thousand likes. While people lauded Patnaik for promoting tourism in his home state, many people also advised the chief minister for keeping tourism-related activities near the lake eco-friendly as the lake’s ecology is highly sensitive.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir please put effort on changing the fuel motor boat to electric boat and save the environment”. Another person noted, “Hope this year there will be less haggling by the Touts at #Chilka. You need to put #TourismPolice during Tourist period at this place….”