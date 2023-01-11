Odisha-based artist builds the world’s smallest hockey stick

To mark the commencement of Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 that begins on January 13, a miniature artist based in Odisha has created, what is being claimed as, two of the world’s smallest hockey sticks.

Miniature artist Satya Narayan Maharana, who is a resident of Berhampur, made both sticks within 30 minutes, along with the carving and the painting. As per OTV News, the height of one stick is 5 mm and its width is 1 mm. The size of the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width. They are smaller than the size of Maharana’s eye.

While talking to OTV News, Maharana said, “As Odisha is hosting Hockey World Cup this year, being an artiste it would be my way of wishing luck to all the hockey players.”

Maharana is hoping that his artwork would be officially registered as the smallest hockey stick in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. So far he has over 25 international and national records to his credit for creating miniature artefacts.

On Thursday, popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand structure of a hockey stick using 500 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand. In an Instagram post, Pattnaik said this 105 feet long installation is the world’s longest sand hockey stick. As per ANI, it took Pattnaik and a team of 15 students two days to complete the sand structure on the banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack.