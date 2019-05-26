Obituary for a cat named Chunchu Nair goes viral; triggers mixed reactions online

Dealing with the loss of a beloved pet is never easy and while many find different ways of dealing with the grief, a family decided to remember their dear cat by posting an obituary on its first death anniversary. “Chunchu Nair. Molutty, we badly miss you,” read the short note shared along with the picture of the family cat.

It did not take long for people to notice the unique obituary, that was listed under the kennel and pets section of the newspaper, and share it on social media. The viral picture of the cat was met with mixed reactions.

While many mourned the loss of the feline, others were quick to point out the caste assigned to it. “Didn’t know cat also had a caste Nair,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

In remembrance of Chunchu Nair. pic.twitter.com/rA02IgL6Gu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) May 26, 2019

Haha even cats have caste now. Ouch https://t.co/sq5aaSl5Ri — haritho (@haritho) May 26, 2019

In Telugu… Chunchu means one type of Rat. So this Chunchu may be a great villain for Rats. — Krishnamohan Tanniru (@Krishmn) May 26, 2019