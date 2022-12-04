Obama pauses his speech to make a point for a four-year-old

Former US president Barack Obama is known for his interactions with people he meets. On Friday, his charisma was on display yet again as he paused his speech to masterfully accommodate an interruption by a young boy at his rally. Obama was campaigning in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock in the race for upcoming Georgia senate elections that are scheduled for December 6.

When Obama was talking about the close competition between Raphael Warnock and his opponent republican candidate Herschel Walker and the need for Democrat supports to give the last push, he noticed a young child in the rally crowd.

He pointed to the child and said, “We will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here, and lay a foundation for him to build on. They’re watching now to see if we’re going to get tired, and I’m going to tell them right now, ‘we’re not going to be tired.”

Amidst the cheering Obama concluded his speech and said, “We are bringing the seat home. Let’s make this happen Georgia. I love you. Thanks for having me”.

Obama’s improvisation is being widely circulated online. This is not the only Obama speech that has made rounds on social media.

In November 2019, the 61-year-old politician made news when he talked about the dangers of the “call out” culture while speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit held at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

In his now-viral address, he said, “The world is messy; there are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, there is this sense sometimes of: ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough.”

He added, “That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.”