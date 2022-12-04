scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Obama pauses his speech to make a point for a four-year-old

The former US president was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta for Georgia Senate runoff voting.

Barack Obama, Barack Obama viral speech, Barack Obama Atlanta rally Senator Raphael Warnock, Obama four year old boy, Obama with kids, Indian express

Former US president Barack Obama is known for his interactions with people he meets. On Friday, his charisma was on display yet again as he paused his speech to masterfully accommodate an interruption by a young boy at his rally. Obama was campaigning in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock in the race for upcoming Georgia senate elections that are scheduled for December 6.

When Obama was talking about the close competition between Raphael Warnock and his opponent republican candidate Herschel Walker and the need for Democrat supports to give the last push, he noticed a young child in the rally crowd.

ALSO READ |‘Met my match’: Barack Obama gets upstaged by little girl at vaccination centre, discusses favourite book

He pointed to the child and said, “We will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here, and lay a foundation for him to build on. They’re watching now to see if we’re going to get tired, and I’m going to tell them right now, ‘we’re not going to be tired.”

Amidst the cheering Obama concluded his speech and said, “We are bringing the seat home. Let’s make this happen Georgia. I love you. Thanks for having me”.

Obama’s improvisation is being widely circulated online. This is not the only Obama speech that has made rounds on social media.

In November 2019, the 61-year-old politician made news when he talked about the dangers of the “call out” culture while speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit held at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

In his now-viral address, he said, “The world is messy; there are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, there is this sense sometimes of: ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’Premium
Mon killings: A year later | ‘Not dead, nor alive… just suffering’

He added, “That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:45:36 am
Next Story

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in action

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close