‘O Holy Night’ by Shillong group spreads Christmas cheer online

"O holy night, the stars are brightly shining. It is the night of our dear Savior's birth," the song goes on, performed by five artistes.

It is that time of the year, and carols are adding to the spirit and cheer of Christmas worldwide. Many versions of popular carols are doing the rounds online, including from India.

Notably, a carol team from Ao Baptist Church in Shillong has captured hearts on the internet with their soulful singing. ‘O Holy Night’, a timeless favourite, has been sung by the team with utmost passion and vigour.

The video, shared by journalist Anupam Bordoloi on December 24, has garnered over 1,000 views. Netizens lauded their performance.

Watch the video here:

Beautiful A Capella. Merry Christmas 🎄 — Queen Hazarika (@queenhazarika) December 24, 2021

Wow! Terrific. Christmas lives in the NE. Thank you for making my day this holy season — ronniecoutinho (@ronniecoutinho) December 24, 2021

Originally written in French by Placide Cappeau in 1847, the carol has transcended generations. Several contemporary artists, including Mariah Care, have won hearts with the song.

Cappeau was asked by a parish priest to write a Christmas poem. The church organ was renovated in Roquemaure at the end of 1843 and the song was to be sung for its celebration. In 1847, the song was premiered by opera singer Emily Laurey in Roquemaure. The English version was written by John Sullivan Dwight, editor of Dwight’s Journal of Music, in 1855, as per reports.