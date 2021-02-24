scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Memes and jokes flood Twitter as NSE halts trading over connectivity issues

Trading services came to halt at 11.40 am after both the telecom service providers the stock bourse depend for connectivity failed simultaneously.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 5:38:10 pm
NSE, NSE trading halt technical glitch, NSE trading halt memes, NSE trading halt reactions, NSE trading halt technical glitch memes, NSE T technical glitch, Trending news, Indian Express news.As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter sharing memes and jokes on the situation. #NSEIndia, #StockMarket and #Nifty briefly dominated social media trends too.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday halted trading across segments citing connectivity issues.

Trading services came to halt at 11.40 am after the two telecom service providers the stock bourse depends for connectivity failed simultaneously.

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on the NSE system,” the official Twitter handle of NSE said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved,” NSE added in one of the updates about the situation”.

As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter sharing memes and jokes on the situation. #NSEIndia, #StockMarket and #NSETechnicalglitch briefly dominated social media trends too.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to an NSE notification, futures and options (F&O) and normal market operations resumed at 3.45 pm and closed at 5 pm.

