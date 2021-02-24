Memes and jokes flood Twitter as NSE halts trading over connectivity issues

February 24, 2021 5:38:10 pm
Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday halted trading across segments citing connectivity issues.
Trading services came to halt at 11.40 am after the two telecom service providers the stock bourse depends for connectivity failed simultaneously.
“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on the NSE system,” the official Twitter handle of NSE said.
“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved,” NSE added in one of the updates about the situation”.
As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter sharing memes and jokes on the situation. #NSEIndia, #StockMarket and #NSETechnicalglitch briefly dominated social media trends too.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Meanwhile : 🤣🤣🤣#nseindia pic.twitter.com/gr0APxybQC
— Abhi Dev (@abhinandan_dev) February 24, 2021
Indian Traders today 😜😝😂😂#nseindia #NSETechnicalglitch pic.twitter.com/SLlshaXFxv
— Gutsy Thala 🕖 (@GutsyThala) February 24, 2021
Nse – normal orders will start at 1:15
Traders -be like 😂😂😂#NSETechnicalglitch #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/Tjv92lxzGw
— Camron (@KamranA93227850) February 24, 2021
#nseindia#nifty50 #NSETechnicalglitch @NSEIndia
NSE due to some technical glitch, and asked their clients to use BSE for the same.
BSE:: pic.twitter.com/XxLy889rwO
— lmlohani (@LML0HANI) February 24, 2021
Still no clue , who is responsible for today’s #NSETechnicalglitch #nseindia
But never my reality with me 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/klnb5NO3r0
— Life_Lessons_Hary😎 (@lifelessonshary) February 24, 2021
#NSETechnicalglitch #nseindia @AnilSinghvi_ NSE Technical team right now !! pic.twitter.com/8OLiz0SMCM
— Akash premchandani (@Akspremchandani) February 24, 2021
Meanwhile intraday over leveraged option sellers.#nseindia #NSE #NSETechnicalglitch #nifty50 pic.twitter.com/zKaerju2c7
— Ashish Gupta (@AshishGupta325) February 24, 2021
#NSETechnicalglitch #nseindia #NSE #OptionsTrading @AnilSinghvi_ to everyone : pic.twitter.com/mSKmZQB8MC
— nandeta (@nandeta5) February 24, 2021
Battle of glitch king #NSETechnicalglitch #nseindia @AnilSinghvi_ @ZeeBusiness pic.twitter.com/c5oLK0un6X
— Divyayash yerewar (@rawerey) February 24, 2021
Intra day traders and option trades be like 👇 #NSETechnicalglitch #nifty50 #nsedown #tradinglife pic.twitter.com/S7hEK57GZO
— Swapnil joshi (@joshi_swap) February 24, 2021
*NSE DOWN*
Meanwhile zerodha and upstox today-@anantladha25#NSETechnicalglitch #NSEOutage #nsedown pic.twitter.com/wWswCiNJVp
— mast_aadmi__ (@mast_aadmi__) February 24, 2021
Exclusive picture of #NSETechnicalglitch #NSEOutage being fixed..#StockMarket #NSE pic.twitter.com/9FdHBdSTVq
— Kiran Rao (@kiranirao) February 24, 2021
meanwhile RaGa at @NSEIndia #NSETechnicalglitch pic.twitter.com/zr8EHC9Y8S
— weapon of murali (@kanurupayoh) February 24, 2021
This is #epic @nseindia
Can’t Trade #nseindia
Please update with your updates#NSETechnicalglitch #NSEOutage #NSEUpdates #nsedown #NSEFreeze #NSEscam #NSE pic.twitter.com/BUxIyDf7R5
— Alina Patel (@AlinaPatel18) February 24, 2021
Now intraday & FO traders!! #NSETechnicalglitch #nseindia #NSE #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/y1gvQFghBI
— Rahul Rajpoot (@mrahulrajpoot) February 24, 2021
According to an NSE notification, futures and options (F&O) and normal market operations resumed at 3.45 pm and closed at 5 pm.
