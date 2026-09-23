How much does a family need to earn in the US? NRI breaks down H-1B salaries

An NRI entrepreneur has sparked a conversation online after sharing his estimate of how much a family of four would need to earn each year to live “comfortably” in 10 major US cities on an H-1B visa.
Aniruddha Anjana, a US startup owner who spent 10 years in America before moving back to India, shared the calculations in an Instagram post. The text accompanying his video read, “This is how much you actually need to earn on H-1B to live comfortably in USA.”
For a household with two adults and two children, Anjana estimates that an annual income of $407,597 (Rs 3.90 crore) would be needed in San Francisco in 2026. San Jose comes next at $402,771 (Rs 3.85 crore), followed by Boston at $368,742 (Rs 3.53 crore).
|Cities
|Salaries
|San Francisco
|$407,597 (Rs 3.89 crore)
|San Jose
|$402,771 (Rs 3.85 crore)
|Boston
|$368,742 (Rs 3.52 crore)
|New York
|$337,875 (Rs 3.22 crore)
|Seattle
|$334,131 (Rs 3.19 crore)
|Washington DC
|$319,405 (Rs 3.05 crore)
|Chicago
|$242,278 (Rs 2.31 crore)
|Austin
|$229,050 (Rs 2.18 crore)
|Dallas
|$214,490 (Rs 2.05 crore)
|Houston
|$204,672 (Rs 1.95 crore)
“Read that again. Even Houston — one of the more affordable major cities in the country — needs over $200K a year for a family of four to live comfortably. And most H1B salaries, especially outside big tech, don’t come close to these numbers,” Anjana wrote.
He said the estimates were based on the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, under which half of the income goes towards fixed expenses, 30 per cent is reserved for wants such as travel and entertainment, and the remaining 20 per cent is put into investments.
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“This is the part nobody tells you when you’re chasing the American dream: the salary that sounded huge back in India often barely covers a stressed, tight budget once you’re actually living here with a family,” he wrote.
Anjana also drew from his own experience of living and working in the US for a decade, saying it made him rethink whether the higher salaries offered there were worth the overall cost.
“I know I was way underpaid for what I was giving up so I decided to change that,” he wrote.
He eventually started a company in the US and shifted back to India to operate it. According to Anjana, the arrangement lets him earn in dollars while managing his expenses in rupees, giving him more flexibility and allowing him to travel to the US when he chooses.
“I earn in dollars, but I spend in rupees. That single shift is what actually gave me the freedom to travel to the US whenever I want, on my own terms, and live the version of the American dream that actually works for my life,” he said.
The post has since attracted a range of reactions. “It’s achievable for a couple though!” one user commented.
Another wrote, “America is cracking down on H1B. Visa’s especially from india. And there’s now a hundred and seventy five year. Wait time on green cards for indian citizens.”
Disclaimer: This article shares user-generated social media estimates and personal financial perspectives regarding the cost of living and H-1B visa requirements. Figures are based on individual calculations and social media posts, and are not independently verified financial advice or official immigration guidelines. Readers are advised to consult official US immigration resources and qualified financial planners for personal financial decisions.