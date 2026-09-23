How much does a family need to earn in the US? NRI breaks down H-1B salaries

For a household with two adults and two children, Anjana estimates that an annual income of $407,597 (Rs 3.90 crore) would be needed in San Francisco in 2026

An NRI entrepreneur has sparked a conversation online after sharing his estimate of how much a family of four would need to earn each year to live “comfortably” in 10 major US cities on an H-1B visa.

Aniruddha Anjana, a US startup owner who spent 10 years in America before moving back to India, shared the calculations in an Instagram post. The text accompanying his video read, “This is how much you actually need to earn on H-1B to live comfortably in USA.”

For a household with two adults and two children, Anjana estimates that an annual income of $407,597 (Rs 3.90 crore) would be needed in San Francisco in 2026. San Jose comes next at $402,771 (Rs 3.85 crore), followed by Boston at $368,742 (Rs 3.53 crore).