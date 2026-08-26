Indian earning Rs 1 crore in US says he saved more with Rs 25-lakh salary in India

Malhotra said he earns around $8,000 a month in the US. But after taxes and his home mortgage, a sizeable chunk of that amount is already gone.

A salary that looks impressive on paper can feel very different once rent, taxes, insurance, and everyday expenses are taken out. That is what an Indian professional says he experienced after spending 15 years in the US.

Nitin Malhotra recently shared a breakdown of his finances on Instagram, comparing his current earnings in the US with what he made in India. Despite earning nearly Rs 1 crore a year in America, Malhotra said he believes he was able to save more when he was earning Rs 25 lakh in India.

Where does $8,000 US salary go?

Malhotra said he earns around $8,000 a month in the US. But after taxes and his home mortgage, a sizeable chunk of that amount is already gone.