Indian earning Rs 1 crore in US says he saved more with Rs 25-lakh salary in India

A salary that looks impressive on paper can feel very different once rent, taxes, insurance, and everyday expenses are taken out. That is what an Indian professional says he experienced after spending 15 years in the US.
Nitin Malhotra recently shared a breakdown of his finances on Instagram, comparing his current earnings in the US with what he made in India. Despite earning nearly Rs 1 crore a year in America, Malhotra said he believes he was able to save more when he was earning Rs 25 lakh in India.
Malhotra said he earns around $8,000 a month in the US. But after taxes and his home mortgage, a sizeable chunk of that amount is already gone.
“I have a Rs 1 crore package in America, which is around $8,000 a month. In India, I had a Rs 25 lakh package. I feel I was able to save more money there,” he said.
According to his calculation, around $2,500 goes towards his home mortgage, while approximately $1,500 is deducted for taxes. That leaves him with about $4,000 to cover the rest of his monthly expenses.
The remaining amount is quickly reduced by other regular expenses. Malhotra said he spends around $500 a month on insurance for his two cars. Health insurance for himself, his wife and their child costs another $500, he said. Food is another major expense, with his monthly grocery and dining costs coming to roughly $1,000-$1,200.
He also keeps aside around $500-$800 for miscellaneous expenses, including medical bills and medicines. Phone and internet bills further eat into what remains. “Then you are left with only around $1,000-$1,200,” he said.
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Malhotra pointed out that his calculation does not include daycare expenses because his wife is currently not working. However, he said the family’s monthly spending would rise further if she decided to take up a job, as childcare and related costs would then have to be factored in.
His comparison with his time in India is what caught the attention of many viewers.
Malhotra said that when he was earning Rs 25 lakh a year, which worked out to around Rs 2-2.5 lakh a month, his expenses were considerably lower. “So if I paid Rs 30,000 in rent and covered my food and other expenses, I could comfortably save Rs 1-1.25 lakh,” he said.
His experience has prompted a wider conversation about whether a higher salary automatically means a better financial life. Several Instagram users pointed out that while living costs may be higher in the US, people also get access to better infrastructure and public services.A
The comments reflected two very different sides of the India-US debate.
An Instagram user said the US offered advantages such as better infrastructure, prompt emergency services, and less corruption, but added that the fear of losing one’s job was greater because living expenses were so high. “In India you can still survive with low salary, but US mein nahi chalega,” the user wrote.
Others focused on work-life balance and living standards. One person said they would choose work-life balance despite the financial trade-offs, while another argued that the US offered a better work culture.
“What about the lifestyle?? You cant get that house, infrastructure and services in india unless u have family background,” one commenter wrote.
Another highlighted the advantages of cleaner surroundings and civic sense, writing, “Enjoy the clean air and water. Also not to forget the peace and great civic sense.”