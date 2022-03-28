Now, walk over waves on this floating bridge in Kerala

Walking over waves seems like an impossible task but now one can actually do that, thanks to a newly-constructed floating bridge in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

On Sunday, ANI shared a video showing people enjoying the innovative bridge at the Beypore beach in Kozhikode that smoothly syncs with the movements of the waves.

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

The bridge will be officially inaugurated by Minister of Public Works of Kerala PA Mohammad Riyaz on March 31. The bridge, which is open to the public, aims to attract tourists from all over the country.

Manorama News reported the bridge can carry up to 500 people at a time. However, only 50 people will be allowed on the structure for the time being and they will be required to wear life jackets. At the end of the bridge, there is a 15-metre wide platform that gives people a perfect and close-up view of the sea.

What makes this 100-metre long and three-metre wide bridge even more interesting is that it can be easily relocated to other locations as it is not a permanently attached structure. Made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the bridge is reinforced at the beach with 31 anchors weighing 100 kilogram. The anchors can be removed and the bridge can be shifted to another beach if needed.

