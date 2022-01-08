scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Watch: Djokovic supporters cheer, dance outside immigration hotel he is detained at

The site of protest earlier use to be occupied by anti-deportation activists who were protesting against the detention of asylum seekers who were kept at the Park hotel

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 8, 2022 2:40:50 pm
Novak Djokovic, Djokovic supporters cheer him oustide park hotelDjokovic was sent to Park Hotel Carlton after being detained at the airport for close to 10 hours.

On January 6, Novak Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government as he tried to enter the country to participate in the Australian Open. The government said the World No 1 tennis player had “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”.

The Australian government requires players to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Djokovic, however, who has refused to divulge details of his vaccination status, had received a medical exemption. He has previously expressed opposition to the mandatory vaccination requirements for travel.

Djokovic was sent to Park Hotel Carlton after being detained at the airport for close to 10 hours. On Friday, fans of Serbian tennis star were seen outside the hotel. They danced, put up posters, and demanded that Djokovic be let out and allowed to compete in the tournament. Visuals of his supporters were widely shared on social media.

While many people have criticised Djokovic and his supporters for propagating an anti-vaccination stance, others have hit out at the Australian government for insensitively detaining Djokovic in “jail-like” conditions.

Many believe Djokovic’s stay at the Park Hotel will shed light on the plea of asylum-seekers, who are being kept at similar facilities across Australia.

