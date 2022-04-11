‘Nothing is impossible’: Monday’s inspiration is this differently-abled man cooking on his cart

Updated: April 11, 2022 6:14:38 pm
They say the only disability is a bad attitude and a recent video that shows a differently-abled person managing a street-side food cart embodies the essence of this saying.
The undated video, shared by Twitter user Rahul Mishra—whose Twitter handle is @DigitalRahulM—shows a young man, who does not have fully formed hands, masterfully making stir-fried noodles on his cart.
The 30-second video has been seen more than one lakh times and has taken in thousands of likes and retweets.
It will cost you $0 to retweet 💞
Responsibility 💔 pic.twitter.com/eJ3OwtFW1N
— Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) April 5, 2022
Many people seemed touched by the differently-abled man’s efforts and asked Mishra to share his location so that they can support his business by buying from him. Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “Maybe you can give his location so people in surrounding areas can support him by having their meals at his place.”
Appreciating the man’s hard work, a Twitter user wrote, “One of the strongest hearts ever. Deserves RESPECT more than anything ”. Another person commented, “I really appreciate such a strong person…. living life with honesty and hard work”.
Nothing is impossible in the world when we have complete dedication to achieve something..🇮🇳
— Satyam Yadav (@SatyamYadav2002) April 6, 2022
Big salute man!
— Aditya verma (@Adityav06869884) April 7, 2022
I really appreciate such strong person…. living life with honesty and hardwork
— Jay Dwivedi (@Jay_Dwivedi_HR) April 6, 2022
This is hard work. Salute you man!
— Sara (@Sara_mish6) April 6, 2022
Love the post and kudos to this man for his determination
— RadhasisirK (@radhasisir) April 6, 2022
He is a responsible citizen for country not those wo brag about i am a citizen and proud to be an citizen of that country over social media
— Shiv Dutt pal 🇮🇳 (@Shivduttp1998) April 6, 2022
May be you can give his location so people in surrounding areas can support him by having their meals at his place…
— CA Prashant D’Mello (@PrashantMello) April 7, 2022
Always try to share the location with such posts.
Salute to him + parents <3
Things will change soon = Amen 👏
— Dhruvasharma.eth (Crypto Boi) 👓 (@dhruva21stuff) April 9, 2022
In December last year, Anand Mahindra offered a job to a quadruple amputee from Delhi whose story had gone viral after a video showing the man driving a modified vehicle and explaining how he starts and manoeuvres it was shared widely.
In 2018, a video of an unidentified one-legged man dancing after finishing the Pune Half Marathon had gone viral.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-