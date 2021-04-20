scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
‘Not vaccine, only a peg’: Delhi woman’s interview amid lockdown goes viral

The woman, who was standing in the queue, in front of a liquor shop in the national capital’s Shivpuri Geeta Colony, claimed that he preferred alcohol over the covid-19 vaccination.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2021 5:47:53 pm
Not vaccine, only a peg will work, Delhi woman’s interview, Delhi lockdown, Delhi lockdown 2021, Delhi night curfew, Delhi week-long curfew, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video of the interview soon went viral and many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes about it.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of long, serpentine queues outside liquor shops in various parts of the national capital after the government announced the week-long lockdown to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Standing in a queue, among others, was a woman, in front of a liquor shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony in the national capital who claimed that she preferred alcohol over Covid-19 vaccines.

“Injection will not work for Covid-19 but alcohol would. I have been consuming alcohol for 35 years. I have never gone to see the doctor. A peg works as a medicine for me,” the woman told news agency ANI, adding that she would not be taking the vaccine but will take “one peg per day”.

The video of the interview soon went viral and many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes about it. Take a look at some of the reactions to it:

The strict move came as Delhi continues to be the worst-hit city. On April 18, Sunday, the national capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases.

(With inputs from ANI)

