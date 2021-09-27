‘Not in real life’: IPS officer points out mistake in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi pic, actor clarifies

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi is all set to release later this year. As Akshay Kumar shared the release date of the film with an image that featured the film’s director with all three cops from his cinematic universe — ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, the photo caught the attention of a real cop. IPS officer RK Vij used social media to highlight a mistake in the photo.

Talking about the release date of the upcoming action-packed drama, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with fellow actors and director of the film on his social media handles. All three actors were dressed in police uniforms and while Ranveer Singh was sitting at a desk, Ajay Devgn and Kumar were standing next to him along with Shetty.

Along with fans, senior IPS officer RK Vij too saw the picture and reacted to it saying it doesn’t go in line with the decorum of the law enforcement agency. “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir,” the Spl DGP from Haryana tweeted.

However, Kumar clarified that it was only an image from behind-the-scenes and they are very particular about following rules and protocols while filming the movie. “Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it,” the Rowdy Rathore star candidly added.

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

After he clarified, the IPS officer tweeted again saying he had just mentioned it on a “lighter vein” but appreciated his response. “Will definitely watch the film,” the cop added.

Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar😊 My comment was also in a lighter vein 😊 Will definitely watch the film 👍 https://t.co/LYv5IalTVL — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 26, 2021

Sooryavanshi was initially expected to release on March 24 last year but was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Thanking the chief minister of Maharashtra for allowing cinema theatres to finally reopen, the actor announced the film will hit theatres on Diwali.