Saturday, August 14, 2021
‘Not Funny’: Netizens turn Hrithik Roshan’s ZNMD line into hilarious meme

From continuous online classes for nearly two years to mothers trying to feed 'lauki' after stopping their children from ordering food -- people have been using the meme in hilarious yet relatable situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 6:57:44 pm
hrithik roshan, not funny memes, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, hrithik roshan znmd memes, hrithik memes, bollywood memes, viral news, indian expressRanting about unhappy situations, desi folks have been using the Hrithik Roshan memes to express their feelings. (Source: Netflix India/ Twitter)

While it is not easy to predict what might become the next big meme on Indian Twitter, trust Bollywood scenes to trigger meme-fests. Now, after scores of 90s and early 2000s films, a scene from Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Hrithik Roshan is getting meme treatment online.

A picture showing the suave Arjun Saluja played by Roshan donning a baby blue ironed shirt and a pair of sunglasses, has garnered a lot of attention online. For the uninitiated, the snippet is from the film’s famous fight scene between Roshan and Farhan Akhtar while they were on a road trip. Irked that his friend Imraan, played by Akhtar, who threw away his phone while he was on a busy call, Roshan says, “It’s not funny”.

Now, netizens are using the snapshot in similar situations, taking a cue from Roshan’s dialogue in the scene.

In case you’re wondering what made this line resurface after a decade, it went viral thanks to streaming platform Netflix India. Asking Tweeple to caption it, they took people down memory lane, reliving moments from the cult film they all enjoyed back in 2011.

In case, you too want to refresh your memory, check out the scene here:

 

Although the line was part of a not- so-funny scene, where Roshan and Akhtar were seen squabbling, which even involved a slap, netizens are on a roll giving it some hilarious twists. And it’s not just Bollywood fans who have caught the meme fever, brands like Zomato and Tinder India, too, have joined the conversation.

The template gripped so many people that ‘NOT FUNNY’ started to dominated trends on the microblogging site on Saturday seeing thousands of tweets. Check out some of the most interesting entries to the trend here:

