‘Not Funny’: Netizens turn Hrithik Roshan’s ZNMD line into hilarious meme

While it is not easy to predict what might become the next big meme on Indian Twitter, trust Bollywood scenes to trigger meme-fests. Now, after scores of 90s and early 2000s films, a scene from Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Hrithik Roshan is getting meme treatment online.

A picture showing the suave Arjun Saluja played by Roshan donning a baby blue ironed shirt and a pair of sunglasses, has garnered a lot of attention online. For the uninitiated, the snippet is from the film’s famous fight scene between Roshan and Farhan Akhtar while they were on a road trip. Irked that his friend Imraan, played by Akhtar, who threw away his phone while he was on a busy call, Roshan says, “It’s not funny”.

Now, netizens are using the snapshot in similar situations, taking a cue from Roshan’s dialogue in the scene.

In case you’re wondering what made this line resurface after a decade, it went viral thanks to streaming platform Netflix India. Asking Tweeple to caption it, they took people down memory lane, reliving moments from the cult film they all enjoyed back in 2011.

In case, you too want to refresh your memory, check out the scene here:

Although the line was part of a not- so-funny scene, where Roshan and Akhtar were seen squabbling, which even involved a slap, netizens are on a roll giving it some hilarious twists. And it’s not just Bollywood fans who have caught the meme fever, brands like Zomato and Tinder India, too, have joined the conversation.

The template gripped so many people that ‘NOT FUNNY’ started to dominated trends on the microblogging site on Saturday seeing thousands of tweets. Check out some of the most interesting entries to the trend here:

me to my crush: meri story dekh ke bhi reply na karna is NOT FUNNY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 14, 2021

items ko cart me daal ke app band kar dena 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮 — zomato (@zomato) August 13, 2021

Har baar public holiday ka Sunday pe aana is NOT FUNNY. pic.twitter.com/8PJ1Z3oxWs — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) August 14, 2021

Attach hokar abandon karna WAS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/6M2w3bHA2X — geisha (@GeishaEsha) August 14, 2021

Biryani mein elaichi daalna is NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/H5hjULcs3P — a. | no expectations (@lazyxdoughnut) August 14, 2021

Girlfriend ko apne sense of humour se impress karne ke liye apne dosto ka mazaak udana IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/QTJPcjppSG — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) August 14, 2021

Mummy, we’ve dinner at Home bolke ghar jaake lauki banana is not funny. pic.twitter.com/4XGb9iXc0K — Chaos (@NyxHatesYou) August 14, 2021

Message bhej kar delete for everyone kar dena is not funny pic.twitter.com/zRClaIlW7z — Shashikant Nayak (@barvi_fail) August 14, 2021

2 min me ready hoke aati hu bolke 2 ghante laga dena is not funny pic.twitter.com/6oW2fRx6bD — Bhoomika Maheshwari (@Sankii_Memer) August 14, 2021

I’ll just taste from yours bolke aadhi plate saaf kar jaana IS NOT FUNNY. pic.twitter.com/Suu0s13twK — Baba Yaga (@SurtiChurti) August 14, 2021

Chips ke naam pe andar hawa bharke dena IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/4GtBQFtdoY — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 13, 2021

“Science lelo bhot scope hai” bolke zindagi barbaad karwana IS NOT FUNNY! pic.twitter.com/cv5xSGfgLP — Nazri_ here 🌻🌸 (@_RuuHee) August 13, 2021

21 din bolke 2 saal ke liye college band kardena IS NOT FUNNY! pic.twitter.com/hYIuijPBUB — Nithish ♡ (@nithishfucked) August 13, 2021

Getting “Better Luck Next Time” in stead of Cash Back is Not Funny Gpay pic.twitter.com/wLC6Np7dWI — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) August 13, 2021

12th karlo uske baad maze hi maze hai is NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/omaY4l05mt — Aakash ❤️ (@Aakashhhh11) August 13, 2021

I love you bolke as a friend bolna is NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/HBcJ3sSBOL — Tanvi (@txnvi17) August 13, 2021

har different opinion wale insan ko cancel karna IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/uMSRV2t7N6 — Tanishka Goswami (@goswami__t) August 13, 2021