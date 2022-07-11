It’s not ‘waterfall’, but the reverse: Breathtaking video from Maharashtra leaves netizens spellbound

Monsoon is one of the most cherished seasons for many. While greenery thrives in the season, picturesque landscapes are sights to behold.

A clip capturing one such mind-blowing sight from Maharashtra’s Naneghat has gone viral on social media. The video has left netizens puzzled about the phenomenon of water sprawling upwards instead of falling down.

Naneghat is a mountain pass between the Konkan coast and the ancient town of Junnar in Deccan plateau in the Western Ghats.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows water being sprayed from a hilltop. The lush green hill and hovering clouds rendered a mesmerising visual treat.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.<br>Beauty of Monsoons. <a href=”https://t.co/lkMfR9uS3R”>pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R</a></p>— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) <a href=”https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1546033888757428224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 10, 2022</a></blockquote>

“When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons,” Nanda captioned the clip.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Newton’s first law of motion, an object remains in the same state of motion unless acted upon by a force <br><br>Huge winds act on this waters natural propensity to follow gravity <br><br>The magnitude of the two forces are equal, and their directions are opposite, <a href=”https://t.co/2C1ZarHc4m”>pic.twitter.com/2C1ZarHc4m</a></p>— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) <a href=”https://twitter.com/gunsnrosesgirl3/status/1545737479898234886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 9, 2022</a></blockquote>

Giving scientific explanation for water being forced upwards, Science girl, a Twitter handle said huge winds are behind it. “Newton’s first law of motion, an object remains in the same state of motion unless acted upon by a force. Huge winds act on this waters’ natural propensity to follow gravity. The magnitude of the two forces is equal, and their directions are opposite,” Science girl tweeted.