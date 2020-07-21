‘Not a painting’: Pictures of dark clouds hovering over Delhi-NCR go viral

Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the sky. (Source: @shreygandhi/Twitter) Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the sky. (Source: @shreygandhi/Twitter)

The weather in Delhi-NCR weather has been unpredictable in the past couple of weeks, with bouts of gusty wind and spells of heavy rain inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. On Tuesday, dark clouds hovered over the national capital in the afternoon, leaving many mesmerised.

While the rains brought respite from the sweltering heat, netizens were intrigued by the dark and dense clouds that formed over the sky before heavy rains lashed the city. Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the clouds. “No editing Real black clouds with the stormy wind,” wrote a user @vishalsharma652 while tweeting a picture of the sky.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd