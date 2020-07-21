‘Not a painting’: Pictures of dark clouds hovering over Delhi-NCR go viral

The weather in Delhi-NCR weather has been unpredictable in the past couple of weeks, with bouts of gusty wind and spells of heavy rain inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. On Tuesday, dark clouds hovered over the national capital in the afternoon, leaving many mesmerised.
While the rains brought respite from the sweltering heat, netizens were intrigued by the dark and dense clouds that formed over the sky before heavy rains lashed the city. Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the clouds. “No editing Real black clouds with the stormy wind,” wrote a user @vishalsharma652 while tweeting a picture of the sky.
Dark cloud over #Noida, results in good rain as well.#Monsoon2020 #WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/pFJ2yv8QU2
— Nishikant shekhar (@Yrnishi) July 21, 2020
DARK! #Gurgaon #Rains pic.twitter.com/sOc1x9zmIf
— Scotchaholic (@shreygandhi) July 21, 2020
Not a painting, just God’s creation #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/SHIsGLIrU5
— Parody(Parody) (@Parody_1109) July 21, 2020
#NOIDA pic.twitter.com/1UBuxb4Vfy
— Shah Fahad (@shahfahadhusami) July 21, 2020
#Gurgaon #Gurugram r u ready ?? pic.twitter.com/etU09ZsM2H
— Sharad Kumar (@I_m_sharad) July 21, 2020
All this and it hardly rained for 2 mins. #NOFILTER #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/VQ2kLYUHTT
— Vinayak (@vinayakappu) July 21, 2020
#Gurgaon God’s creation 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/TsMtVaYI7R
— shubham garg (@shubhamgarg2596) July 21, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.