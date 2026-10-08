Norwegian mayor travels 4,300 km across India in autorickshaw: ‘So down to earth’

A Norwegian mayor has traded the usual trappings of public office for an autorickshaw while travelling across India, and a video of his chance interaction with a local in Gujarat has caught attention on Instagram.
The traveller is Jo Inge Hesjevik, mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Finnmark county, Norway. In the viral clip, a Gujarati man who appears to have met Hesjevik during a stop in the state introduces him to the camera, pointing out that he is a mayor back home.
“He is so down to Earth. He is travelling India in a tuk-tuk,” the man says in the video, as Hesjevik smiles beside him. The Norwegian politician was spotted in Limbdi, Gujarat, riding a quirky autorickshaw.
Hesjevik is travelling with his companion, Øyvind Hesjevik, as part of the Rickshaw Run India. The adventure sees participants drive autorickshaws across the country, with the pair taking on the route from Jaisalmer to Fort Kochi between September 26 and October 9.
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The unusual sight of a foreign politician travelling through India in a three-wheeler prompted plenty of reactions online. “It’s astonishing to Indians that politicians can actually live like ordinary citizens… because here in India, politicians often end up being treated like gods,” an Instagram user wrote.
“Probably his biggest flex of life afterwards. Chill guys, everyone has a bucket list,” another person commented.
A third user wrote, “Slowly slowly we understand why good and powerful people’s leave everything and live normal lives.”
Another comment, written in Hindi, read, “Wo down to earth nhi hai wo earth par hi h.. wo to hmare wale aasman me udte hai hmari hi wjh se.”
Hesjevik has also been sharing updates from the road on Facebook. On September 26, as the journey began in Jaisalmer, he wrote, “We are now ready to depart from Jaisalmer. The next 14 days will be spent in a tuktuk traversing India.”
Two days later, he gave an update on their progress, writing, “We are on the road in India, driving our own rickshaw. So far we have covered 1,400 kilometres and have 2,900 kilometres to go.”
His latest update, posted on October 6, offered a more candid glimpse of life on the road. “We’ve safely passed Goa. One mirror less, some loose parts and some new dents. Øyvind does the laundry himself and saves 30 kr (Rs 302). The fish looks exciting; it also costs 30 kr (Rs 302),” he wrote.