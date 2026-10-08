Norwegian mayor travels 4,300 km across India in autorickshaw: ‘So down to earth’

Hesjevik is travelling with his companion, Øyvind Hesjevik, as part of the Rickshaw Run India.

A Norwegian mayor has traded the usual trappings of public office for an autorickshaw while travelling across India, and a video of his chance interaction with a local in Gujarat has caught attention on Instagram.

The traveller is Jo Inge Hesjevik, mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Finnmark county, Norway. In the viral clip, a Gujarati man who appears to have met Hesjevik during a stop in the state introduces him to the camera, pointing out that he is a mayor back home.

“He is so down to Earth. He is travelling India in a tuk-tuk,” the man says in the video, as Hesjevik smiles beside him. The Norwegian politician was spotted in Limbdi, Gujarat, riding a quirky autorickshaw.