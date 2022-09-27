scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Watch: Norwegian group Quick Style and Nora Fatehi dance to ‘Manike’ song from film ‘Thank God’

YouTube India shared the video of The Quick Style and Nora Fatehi dancing to the Hindi version of the famous Sinhalese song in the upcoming movie ‘Thank God’.

Quick Style, Nora Fatehi, Manike song, Manike, norwegian group, norwegian group and Nora Fatehi dance to manike song, indian expressInternet users cannot stop gushing over the song as The Quick Style members and Nora Fatehi shook a leg to the song.

YouTube India shared a video of Norwegian dance group The Quick Style and Moroccan Canadian actor Nora Fatehi on Instagram Monday to promote their short video format called YouTube Shorts. The Quick Style have set the internet on fire and gone viral for their enthralling dance performances to Kala Chashma among other songs.

YouTube India shared glimpses of them grooving to the hit ‘Manike’ song. Netizens’ love for the song has been rekindled after the release of the Hindi version of the famous Sinhalese song in the upcoming movie ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Internet users cannot stop gushing over the song as The Quick Style members and Nora Fatehi shook a leg to the song.

ALSO READ |‘Manike Mage Hithe’: The Sri Lankan song that has bewitched Indian hearts

The clip has garnered more than 2.5 million views on Instagram. YouTube India’s caption read, “Blessing your feed with the hottest dance moves in town.”

“I like the guy with bun,” commented an Instagram user. “Another masterpiece,” wrote another. “The best song and dance,” said a third.

The popular Sinhalese song ‘Manike Mage Hith’ was sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Yohani sang the remixed version in ‘Thank God’ that features Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi in the video. The music for Thank God is composed by Taniskh Bagchi and Chamath Sangeeth. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, is slated for release on October 24.

