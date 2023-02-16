Norwegian dance group grooves to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, desi fans are not impressed

The iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ song from Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se still resonates in the hearts of Bollywood lovers. Set on top of a moving train in Ooty, Shah Rukh Khan grooved enthusiastically with Malaika Arora, leaving an indelible impression among fans.

Now, Norwegian dance group Quick Style has attempted to recreate the song in their style. Clad in black and white suits and sunglasses, the team members are seen making moves on top of what seems to be a truck. They are also seen trying to recreate the hook step of the peppy song.

“We’re back,” Quick Style captioned the clip. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has garnered more than 2.2 million views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The Norwegian dance troupe, however, has failed to impress Indian viewers. Their attempt did not go down well with netizens who urged them not to recreate the dance.

A user commented, “No, no, no… with due respect, you can’t re-create it!” Another user wrote, “I love you guys but please don’t do it with chayyan chayyan.” A third user wrote, “It ain’t authentic if it ain’t on a moving train ..”

The Norwegian dance group formed in 2006 broke the internet in 2022 as they grooved to songs like ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, and ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’. Their moves had even prompted American talk show host Jimmy Fallon and the Indian cricket team to shake their legs.

‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was composed by A R Rahman and written by Gulzar. The catchy song from the 1998 movie was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.