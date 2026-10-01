Indian in Norway compares vegetable prices: ‘Are we failing our farmers’

The post sparked a discussion, with users pointing to everything from transportation and wastage to purchasing power as possible reasons for the difference.

An Indian living in Norway has drawn attention online after sharing how much everyday vegetables cost in the European country compared with prices in India, with the price gap prompting a wider discussion about what farmers earn for their produce.

In a post on X, a man identified as Vinod shared a video from a Norwegian grocery store, showing the prices of vegetables including lemons, tomatoes, and cucumbers. “Even after living in Norway for years, it still surprises me every time I visit the butikk,” he wrote.

According to him, organic lemons were priced at Rs 850 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 680 per kg, while a single cucumber cost Rs 300.