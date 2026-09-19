Indian pays Rs 9,580 for 22-minute taxi ride in Norway: ‘Few things India does better’

Comparing the cost with what he is used to paying in India, he said similar rides can be significantly cheaper

An Indian traveller’s taxi ride in Norway has sparked a conversation online after he revealed that he paid nearly Rs 10,000 for a 22-minute journey.

The traveller, who goes by Vinod on X, said the taxi covered about 29 km during the ride. While the fare surprised him, he noted that the journey itself was smooth and comfortable.

Vinod’s bill showed a total fare of 934 Norwegian kroner, equivalent to roughly Rs 9,580. Comparing the cost with what he is used to paying in India, he said similar rides can be significantly cheaper, especially when booked through services such as Uber.

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“There are a few things India does far better than Norway… this is one of them. I’ve had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper,” he wrote, sharing a video from the ride along with the bill.