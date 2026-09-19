Indian pays Rs 9,580 for 22-minute taxi ride in Norway: ‘Few things India does better’

An Indian traveller’s taxi ride in Norway has sparked a conversation online after he revealed that he paid nearly Rs 10,000 for a 22-minute journey.
The traveller, who goes by Vinod on X, said the taxi covered about 29 km during the ride. While the fare surprised him, he noted that the journey itself was smooth and comfortable.
Vinod’s bill showed a total fare of 934 Norwegian kroner, equivalent to roughly Rs 9,580. Comparing the cost with what he is used to paying in India, he said similar rides can be significantly cheaper, especially when booked through services such as Uber.
“There are a few things India does far better than Norway… this is one of them. I’ve had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper,” he wrote, sharing a video from the ride along with the bill.
Sharing my today’s taxi ride experience in Norway. 🇳🇴🚕
22 minutes. 29 km. Smooth ride and a great experience.
The bill? 934 NOK — roughly ₹9,580. 😳
There are a few things India does far better than Norway… this is one of them. 🇮🇳😊
I’ve had much more affordable Uber rides… pic.twitter.com/aNk1fCqEXF
— Vinod (@turiyatman) September 16, 2026
His post soon drew a range of responses, with users pointing out that taxi fares cannot be viewed separately from factors such as local salaries, infrastructure and cost of living.
One user wrote, “You also forgot to mention the average salary in Norway is roughly around 6.5 lakhs INR monthly. Also imagine how good the infrastructure is that it took only 22 minutes to cover 29km.”
Another said, “That’s currency conversion. Har desh ka alag economy hai you can’t compare apple with oranges.. for that you need to compare apple to Apple.. the same like Cost of living in Singapore or Iceland is way higher than Norway.”
A third user highlighted the difference in service, writing, “It’s cheaper in India but the quality of taxi and many other things are far better in western countries.”
Someone else shared a personal experience of travelling by taxi in Norway, saying, “Cabs/taxi in Norway is anyways far more expensive than anything. I remember had to pay some 2-3k for 2-3km right post Aurora watching! Btw, cars there are realllllll luxury, something that we fail to get at Uber Black too here in India.”