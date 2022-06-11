Norway dance crew injects dose of Bollywood to wedding party, wows Shilpa Shetty

There is no doubt that when it comes to peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers, Bollywood music is one of the most popular genres for fans, not just in India but around the globe. Now, a group of dancers from Norway is breaking the internet with their sassy take on desi hits.

Performing at a wedding reception, dancers and choreographers at Quick Style added some desi tadka to the festivities, shaking a leg to ‘Kala Chashma’. Groom Suleman Malik, one of the lead dancers of the crew, was also seen joining his boys on the dance floor, showing off some cool moves.

Dressed in suave suits and sunglasses, the young artists flaunted their love for Bollywood music, recreating the hook step of the 2018 hit from Baar Baar Dekho. With over 3.5 million views on one of the videos, shared by a dancer on Instagram, the group seems to have set the internet on fire. So much so that it also got personal approval from the film’s lead actor Siddharth Malhotra.

As the video continued to win hearts online and netizens demanded a full version, the dance company shared another clip instantly melting hearts online. This time, going back to the 90s, the crew was seen dancing their heart out to ‘Chura ke dil mera’, taking people down memory lane.

Recreating Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar’s powerful dance moves from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, the men won a round of thundering applause from the guests at the venue and from Bollywood buffs around the world.

To the group’s credit, what truly became the highlight was when Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave a special shoutout to them by sharing the video on her Instagram stories. “This is what I call super se upar wala performance (better than the best),” the actor wrote, showering praise on the dance crew.

People on social media, including celebrities, have continued to shower praises on the group, while also requesting them to do more Bollywood choreography. We can’t wait either!