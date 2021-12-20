As temperature dips in North India, netizens keep spirits high with #coldwave memes

North India is reeling under an intense cold wave with temperatures in some regions dropping below freezing point. Netizens took to social media not only to share winter fashion and seasonal delights like gajar ka halwa, some even joined the trend by sharing how difficult it is to get any work done.

Now, with hashtag #coldwave people are sharing relatable memes to talk about common problems, like bathing in winters or even getting out of blankets.

#coldwave

Temperature drops ❄️ Me to my mom : pic.twitter.com/MnJbRdxgir — Akshat Saxena (@imakshatsaxena) December 20, 2021

**Temperature falls below 10 degrees in Delhi** Room Heaters which were dumped aside in home after last winter. pic.twitter.com/6uPtFAn1g1 — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) December 20, 2021

#coldwave How to take a bath in winters 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uaqUt2HBxh — Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) December 20, 2021

A weighted blanket is not enough for this winter. I need to be hydraulically pressed! #WINTER #coldwave #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/NTDD1FKHXP — InsideTechWorld (@theITW) December 20, 2021

me waking up early in winters

*god pic.twitter.com/X5rEikvkwR — sarcasm ki devi (@Pragyahun) December 20, 2021

#coldwave North Indian after touching water before Bath 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmiJ11HOTY — Legal Affairs 🇮🇳 (@LegalAffairs7) December 19, 2021

Okay 🥶 Wake me up once winter is gone 😂👇#coldwave #WINTER pic.twitter.com/9Wvpm4irJq — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) December 19, 2021

While in Rajasthan the minimum temperatures in Fatehpur and Churu dropped below the freezing point, Delhi saw coldest day this season on Saturday. In several states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha and NCR, IMD has also issued yellow alerts warning people of the sudden change.

Even in coastal Maharashtra, residents experienced cold spell from the north, with Nagpur recording with the minimum temperature dropping to 7.8 degrees Celsius.