Monday, December 20, 2021
As temperature dips in North India, netizens keep spirits high with #coldwave memes

According to the IMD, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed strong northwesterly cold winds on Saturday with a speed of around 10-20 kmph during the first half of the day.

New Delhi
December 20, 2021
coldwave, north india coldwave, north india cold temperature, coldwave memes, winter memes, delhi cold memes, indian expressIt's raining memes online as netizens try to brace coldwave in north India.

North India is reeling under an intense cold wave with temperatures in some regions dropping below freezing point. Netizens took to social media not only to share winter fashion and seasonal delights like gajar ka halwa, some even joined the trend by sharing how difficult it is to get any work done.

Now, with hashtag #coldwave people are sharing relatable memes to talk about common problems, like bathing in winters or even getting out of blankets.

While in Rajasthan the minimum temperatures in Fatehpur and Churu dropped below the freezing point, Delhi saw coldest day this season on Saturday. In several states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha and NCR, IMD has also issued yellow alerts warning people of the sudden change.

Even in coastal Maharashtra, residents experienced cold spell from the north, with Nagpur recording with the minimum temperature dropping to 7.8 degrees Celsius.

