Aquarium finds ‘100 gallons of coins’ after cleaning out wishing well

The public aquarium revealed that coins, after cleaning and sorting, will be cashed in and used towards the care for the aquarium and its animals during the pandemic. (Picture credit: Facebook/ NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores)

An aquarium in North Carolina said it recovered coins that occupied 100 gallons of space after they drained and cleaned an artificial waterfall that was also a wishing well for visitors.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores recently turned off and cleaned their 30-foot-tall “Smoky Mountain” waterfall, which served as a wishing well for visitors for over 14 years.

The public aquarium in a Facebook post on August 9 revealed that coins, after cleaning and sorting, will be cashed in and used towards the maintenance of the aquarium.

In the post, the aquarium also encouraged the people to guess the amount of money recovered from the waterfall.

Take a look:

Here’s how people reacted:



The aquarium in an update said that they are taking “longer than anticipated” to sort the coins and added that they have sent a portion of the coins to an automated coin counting machine at the local bank.

The aquarium is expected to reveal the amount collected from the waterfall by next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd