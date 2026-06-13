Nora Fatehi shines at Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony with official anthem ‘Siir Siir’

The Canadian actress-singer performed the tournament's official anthem ‘Siir Siir’ alongside French singer Vegedream and producer Sanjoy, thrilling thousands of fans in attendance.

Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight at Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on Friday, delivering a high-energy performance ahead of the Canada vs Bosnia match at Toronto Stadium. The actress-singer performed the tournament’s official anthem ‘Siir Siir’ alongside French singer Vegedream and producer Sanjoy, thrilling thousands of fans in attendance.

Videos of her energetic dance routine, backed by a large group of dancers, have since gone viral across social media platforms.

The ceremony featured a star-studded lineup that included Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, William Prince and others. It began with a tribute to Canada’s Indigenous peoples and cultural heritage, with the football pitch illuminated in red, white and gold to reflect the colours of the Canadian flag.