Nora Fatehi shines at Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony with official anthem ‘Siir Siir’

Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight at Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on Friday, delivering a high-energy performance ahead of the Canada vs Bosnia match at Toronto Stadium. The actress-singer performed the tournament’s official anthem ‘Siir Siir’ alongside French singer Vegedream and producer Sanjoy, thrilling thousands of fans in attendance.
Videos of her energetic dance routine, backed by a large group of dancers, have since gone viral across social media platforms.
The ceremony featured a star-studded lineup that included Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, William Prince and others. It began with a tribute to Canada’s Indigenous peoples and cultural heritage, with the football pitch illuminated in red, white and gold to reflect the colours of the Canadian flag.
Following Alessia Cara’s performance, Nora Fatehi made a dramatic entrance in a striking red outfit and immediately energised the crowd. Her performance of ‘Siir Siir’ became one of the highlights of the evening, drawing loud cheers from spectators throughout the stadium.
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Reflecting on the opportunity, Nora Fatehi told ABC News Live, “It’s definitely a homecoming for me. It’s a moment in my journey. I left Toronto years ago to pursue my career as an actor, singer, and performer in India. And I said to myself, when I officially come back to Toronto to do something, it has to be groundbreaking and on another level. Imagine now it’s the World Cup opening ceremony, and I couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform.”
‘Siir Siir’ is a multilingual football anthem created by Nora Fatehi, French singer Vegedream and producer Sanjoy. Its title comes from a popular Moroccan football chant that means “go, go”, while the song combines Arabic, English, French and Moroccan Darija.
The event in Canada was one of three separate opening ceremonies held across the World Cup’s host nations. In Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlined the United States ceremony alongside Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Mexico City’s celebrations featured Shakira and Burna Boy performing Dai Dai, another official tournament song, with Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná also appearing.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament so far, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The competition will conclude on July 19.