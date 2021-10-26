‘Nooo, thank you’: Little boy’s reaction to ‘roti sabzi’ sparks delight

Parents often struggle to make young children eat nutritious food and the task becomes even more difficult if the tot is a fussy eater. This is probably why many were able to relate to an adorable clip of a little boy making a face when asked if he wanted to eat ‘roti sabzi’ or rice and daal.

In the short clip, the toddler’s mother is seen asking him what he would like to eat. However, he didn’t take a fancy to the options on offer – ‘roti sabzi’ or ‘daal chawal’ – and instantly responds with a “No, thank you”, stressing on the word “No”.

He then goes on to insist that he wants another piece of cake. “Sharing it only for ‘No, Thank you,” said the caption of the clip, which has garnered over one lakh views.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted by a popular Instagram handle @tintinkabacha dedicated to the 23-month-old named Kabir Sood. The account, which is handled by the little boy’s mother, has over 85,000 followers and features interesting interactions between the mother-son duo.

It did not take long for the clip to go viral and the post was soon flooded by netizens commenting on the little boy’s reaction to the food.