Youth’s stunt on Noida road lands him in jail, police say ‘if you do stunts, we will hunt’

A youth’s stunt while driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida has landed him in trouble. In a video shared by Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter, the young man is seen swinging a baseball bat outside the window. With a smile on his face, he is seen riding the vehicle. Later, the clip shows the vehicle being seized by police and taken to Noida Sector 24 police station. The youngster is heard saying from the police cell that he will not do stunts anymore. He is also heard apologising for his actions.

“If you do stunts on the road, we will hunt. The vehicle will be confiscated, you will be in a lock-up,” UP Police tweeted in Hindi.

The law enforcement agency earned plaudits online for taking action against the youth. “Not a good time to be a Dabangg on #Noida roads. If nothing else the #noidapolice would surely teach you a lesson,” commented a user. “Well done up police,” another user wrote.

Commenting on other clips showing the young man throwing what seems to be money out of the vehicle and flexing his muscles, the police force said that the vehicle is at Noida Sector 24 police station. The official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar also shared a photograph of the seized vehicle.

उक्त थार जीप थाना सेक्टर-24 नोएडा पर शीजशुदा खड़ी है, वायरल वीडियो पूर्व की है। pic.twitter.com/KaLhFdZy9k — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 29, 2022

Recently, a Noida man who was arrested by the police for trying to recreate actor Ajay Devgn’s entry in the Golmaal Again title track. In the clip shared by the official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar last week, the youngster was seen doing splits on two moving SUVs, flexing his muscles. However, the man was arrested by Noida police and the vehicles were seized.