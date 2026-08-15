‘Behind these buildings, there’s only loneliness’: Noida woman on life in high-rise societies

A woman living in Noida has opened up about the loneliness that can exist within large high-rise societies, where hundreds of residents may live alongside one another but rarely form meaningful connections. Her observations have struck a chord online, with many social media users saying that apartment life can feel surprisingly isolating despite being surrounded by people.
In an Instagram video, Namita Shukla speaks about her own experience of living in a high-rise society and questions whether simply having so many people around is enough to create a sense of community.
“These high-rise buildings have a lot of loneliness. There are towers; it’s a society, because a community is made so that people don’t feel lonely. But behind these buildings, there is only loneliness and hollowness,” she says in Hindi.
Shukla also points to how disconnected neighbours can become, even when they live just across the hallway or in the flat opposite.
“No one pays attention to anyone, no one talks to anyone. The guy living in the flat opposite you, whether you are alive or dead, it doesn’t matter to him. This is completely true,” she says.
According to her, having a few people to rely on can make life in such societies easier.
“Just make two or three friends with whose support you can live your life here; otherwise life will become a living hell here,” she added.
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Her comments touch upon an increasingly familiar aspect of life in large apartment complexes. While these societies bring together hundreds, sometimes thousands, of residents, that physical closeness does not always lead to friendships or a genuine sense of belonging.
Many users said they had experienced something similar. “True. Sab jagah waise hi hai. I landed one year ago here and now just want to get out of this place. People are only concerned about big houses, big cars, but empty from inside. People are too practical, unsocial. waiting for the day to leave this place,” wrote one user.
“I think we must start talking to people upfront rather than waiting if someone to come to you. Who knows, the other person might be thinking the same thing,” suggested another individual.
“If we don’t talk to someone, why would they talk to us?…. So start small small talkings,” commented another person.