‘Behind these buildings, there’s only loneliness’: Noida woman on life in high-rise societies

Namita Shukla speaks about her own experience of living in a high-rise society and questions whether simply having so many people around is enough to create a sense of community.

A woman living in Noida has opened up about the loneliness that can exist within large high-rise societies, where hundreds of residents may live alongside one another but rarely form meaningful connections. Her observations have struck a chord online, with many social media users saying that apartment life can feel surprisingly isolating despite being surrounded by people.

In an Instagram video, Namita Shukla speaks about her own experience of living in a high-rise society and questions whether simply having so many people around is enough to create a sense of community.

“These high-rise buildings have a lot of loneliness. There are towers; it’s a society, because a community is made so that people don’t feel lonely. But behind these buildings, there is only loneliness and hollowness,” she says in Hindi.