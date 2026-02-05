‘It’s not easy money’: Why this Noida professional’s failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees

In an Instagram post, the professional said his assumptions about small businesses changed once he tried setting up one.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 04:19 PM IST
Noida jucie stallThe man explained that his entrepreneurial experiment began when he noticed a vacant shop close to his gym (Representative image/Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Noida-based professional is making waves after he released a video, urging professionals to look through the realities of a side business. Vishwas Verma shared the advice after recounting his own experience of opening a small shop that ultimately failed to generate profit.

In an Instagram post, Verma said his assumptions about small businesses changed once he tried setting up one. “Like many of us, I once believed small businesses are easy money, quick maths, instant profit. I believed it too, until I ran one myself,” he wrote.

Verma explained that his entrepreneurial experiment began when he noticed a vacant shop close to his gym. “The gym was in the basement, and so was the shop,” he said in a video posted on Instagram, speaking in Hindi.

Attracted by the relatively low rent of Rs 10,000, Verma and a friend decided to open a small outlet selling health-focused items, expecting steady demand from gym members. “We went into it without thinking,” he said. “We both thought that the Rs 10,000 rent is low, and we have surplus income, so we started this business.”

However, the venture soon flopped. The shop offered juice, protein shakes and boiled eggs, but pricing and costs proved harder to manage than expected.

Describing one of the challenges, Verma said fluctuating fruit prices made it difficult to set margins. “We hit our first roadblock, for example, while selling juice. So I started selling pineapple juice. But do you know the rate for a pineapple in the market? The price changes daily, so we couldn’t understand how much to price our juice at,” he said.

The shop priced pineapple juice at Rs 90 per glass, only to realise they were barely breaking even. “We got a cold-press machine too, thinking we would be able to extract a lot of juice. We barely got one glass from one whole pineapple,” he recalled.

Story continues below this ad

Verma said they had initially assumed eggs could be bought for Rs 5 each and sold for Rs 10, but the numbers did not add up. “Everywhere we tried, we found eggs being sold for Rs 7 or 8. And then when we tried to sell them for Rs 10 per egg, we always ended up ruining three to four eggs in the process of cooking,” he said.

“So there too, we ended up making a loss,” he added.

Even popular, low-cost items did not help. Verma said selling a packet of Maggi costing Rs 11 for Rs 30 still failed to generate a profit once expenses such as staff salaries and rent were considered.

“Finally, we realised why the rent for the shop was so low, because no one aside from gym-goers was frequenting that area,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Reflecting on the experience, Verma said many salaried employees look to side businesses as a way to supplement their income but underestimate the preparation required. “This reel isn’t meant to scare or discourage anyone. It’s my personal learning that every business demands understanding, research, and real-world exposure, not just surface-level calculations,” he said.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vishwas Verma (@gptnlife)

Also Read | Pinterest fires engineers for building ‘secret’ tool find out employees laid off due to AI

The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions. “This is the real content creation. Great job brother,” a user wrote. “More than 90% foods/beverage related outlets are closed before their first birthday,” another user commented.

“The most important thing is to calculate everything before hand before starting anything. And usually you can get a cart to avoid paying rent, police department will just take some money from you to let you stand anywhere,” a third user reacted.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market
What is Bharat Taxi? The govt-backed cab app challenging Uber and Rapido
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ishita Dutta
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Ishita Dutta
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement