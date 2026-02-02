Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage’

As videos of commuters flouting traffic rules and performing reckless stunts continue to circulate on social media, a clip showing two men creating a nuisance on the road in Noida and making obscene gestures at another car has sparked outrage.
The viral video shows a man driving a red MG Hector and blowing flying kisses, and making obscene gestures towards the family in the other vehicle.
The incident came to light after an X handle @BeingPolitical1 shared the video.
“Noida nights just got creepier: Boys in red MG Hector chase a family car, blow flying kisses & throw obscene gestures like it’s entertainment. These entitled clowns think roads are their playground time for @noidapolice to teach them real consequences. Zero tolerance for this garbage,” the post read.

Noida nights just got creepier: Boys in red MG Hector chase a family car, blow flying kisses & throw obscene gestures like it’s entertainment.
These entitled clowns think roads are their playground time for @noidapolice to teach them real consequences.
Zero tolerance for… pic.twitter.com/X3bLdWmcbq
— Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) February 1, 2026
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused. In a reply, the Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar. wrote, “A case has been registered in connection with the referenced incident. Two accused individuals have been arrested, the car used in the incident has been taken into police custody, and further legal action is being pursued.”
The video sparked outrage over public decency.
A user commented, “Noida Police has caught these guys, and I hope they’ve been given proper treatment so they never do this again. It’s simple in U.P nowadays: you can get an education in school, or you can get an education in a police station. The choice is yours.”
Another user wrote, “Wonder why these guys r doing this knowing very well that its not good and neither they will be spared.”
A third user reacted, saying, “Something about Delhi and NCR region isn’t right. These incidents are becoming way too common. I think every road can’t be policed. Parents of such kids should also take some responsibility.”
