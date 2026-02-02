Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage’

Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused (Image source: @BeingPolitical1/X)

As videos of commuters flouting traffic rules and performing reckless stunts continue to circulate on social media, a clip showing two men creating a nuisance on the road in Noida and making obscene gestures at another car has sparked outrage.

The viral video shows a man driving a red MG Hector and blowing flying kisses, and making obscene gestures towards the family in the other vehicle.

The incident came to light after an X handle @BeingPolitical1 shared the video.

“Noida nights just got creepier: Boys in red MG Hector chase a family car, blow flying kisses & throw obscene gestures like it’s entertainment. These entitled clowns think roads are their playground time for @noidapolice to teach them real consequences. Zero tolerance for this garbage,” the post read.