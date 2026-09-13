Noida man drives cab to Lucknow as exhausted driver sleeps in back seat

A Noida man’s cab journey to Lucknow took an unexpected turn when he drove the vehicle himself after realising the driver was too exhausted to continue the roughly 500-km ride.
Shiv Mishra, also known as David, shared a video of the incident on Instagram. In the video, Mishra can be seen driving the cab while the driver rests in the back seat. Mishra’s brother is seated beside him.
“So guys, right now I’m travelling from Noida to Lucknow. I had booked a cab, but the driver had been driving since yesterday and was really tired. You can see him sleeping in the back. So, in situations like this, I don’t think you should get angry with the driver. Instead, I took over the wheel myself,” he said.
Mishra explained why he chose not to complain about the inconvenience. “There’s no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.’ Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey,” he added.
Mishra also asked viewers if they had ever found themselves in a similar situation. He captioned the post, “Never thought my cab ride would turn into this”.
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The video has gained momentum online, with several Instagram users hailing Mishra for his gesture. “You are a gold….Bro….keep shining,” a user wrote. “Lesson is to be kind with others. God bless you!!” another user commented.
“Absolute green flag,” a third user reacted.