Noida man drives cab to Lucknow as exhausted driver sleeps in back seat

The Noida man explained why he chose not to complain about the inconvenience (Photo: @travellermishra_/Instagram)

A Noida man’s cab journey to Lucknow took an unexpected turn when he drove the vehicle himself after realising the driver was too exhausted to continue the roughly 500-km ride.

Shiv Mishra, also known as David, shared a video of the incident on Instagram. In the video, Mishra can be seen driving the cab while the driver rests in the back seat. Mishra’s brother is seated beside him.

“So guys, right now I’m travelling from Noida to Lucknow. I had booked a cab, but the driver had been driving since yesterday and was really tired. You can see him sleeping in the back. So, in situations like this, I don’t think you should get angry with the driver. Instead, I took over the wheel myself,” he said.