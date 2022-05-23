Noida man arrested as he tries to recreate Ajay Devgan’s stunt, vehicles seized

When it comes to doing a split stunt on moving vehicles, there’s no topping Ajay Devgn, who has done it multiple times. However, what looks cool on the big screen may land people in serious trouble if they try and recreate it in real world. Something similar happened to a Noida man who were arrested by the police for trying to do splits on two SUVs.

In a video shared by the official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, a young man is seen standing on two white SUVs, flexing his muscles, drawing inspiration from Devgn’s popular entry in Golmaal Again title track. The snippet also shows the same man riding a bicycle on just one wheel, sans helmet on a busy road in Noida.

“The youth, who performed dangerous stunts on vehicles and bikes, was arrested by the police station Sector-113 Noida and the vehicles used in the stunt were seized,” the cops wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded,” SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant told PTI.

“One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv’s family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only,” Kant added.

The law enforcement agencies around the country have been appealing to people not to recreate daredevil acts and put people’s lives in danger. Underlining that safety should not be jeopardized for 15 minutes of fame, traffic police have sent out many public service announcements to people warning them about the consequences.

People on social media thanked the police force for taking quick action and hoped this can stop others from being reckless for social media clout.