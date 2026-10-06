Noida mall theft video: Woman allegedly caught stealing ghee, refined oil

A video showing a woman being stopped by security at a Noida mall after she was allegedly caught with grocery items in her bag has gone viral on social media.
According to multiple reports, the incident took place Sunday evening when the woman visited Le Marche at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 with her husband. After shopping for some time, she reportedly headed towards the exit while her husband remained at the billing counter.
When a security guard allegedly stopped her for a routine bag check, the woman reportedly refused, leading to an argument with store staff. Additional security personnel were then called to the spot.
Store staff reportedly reviewed CCTV footage and allegedly found the woman placing a 1-kg pack of ghee and a 1-kg bottle of refined oil into her bag. The items were subsequently recovered, according to the reports.
Videos of the incident, shared in three parts on X, have gone viral and show the woman being escorted back inside the mall by security guards while covering her face with her phone.
A man believed to be associated with the store also appears to confront her in the video. A store employee reportedly claimed that staff had been monitoring the woman after allegedly noticing similar incidents over the past month.
The employee further alleged that she had previously taken ghee and other grocery products worth several thousand rupees. However, these earlier allegations have not been independently verified.
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The woman’s husband was reportedly called from the billing counter after the items were recovered. Store staff allegedly reprimanded the couple in front of other shoppers.
The matter was later resolved after the woman reportedly paid for the recovered ghee and refined oil. The two sides subsequently reached an agreement, following which the woman left the mall.
It remains unclear whether a police complaint was filed or whether the woman was formally accused of the alleged previous thefts.
The claims circulating on social media could not be independently verified based on the information available.