Noida mall theft video: Woman allegedly caught stealing ghee, refined oil

It remains unclear whether a police complaint was filed or whether the woman was formally accused of the alleged previous thefts.

A video showing a woman being stopped by security at a Noida mall after she was allegedly caught with grocery items in her bag has gone viral on social media.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place Sunday evening when the woman visited Le Marche at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 with her husband. After shopping for some time, she reportedly headed towards the exit while her husband remained at the billing counter.

When a security guard allegedly stopped her for a routine bag check, the woman reportedly refused, leading to an argument with store staff. Additional security personnel were then called to the spot.