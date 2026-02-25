‘Civic sense will never change’: Outrage after visitors loot pots and plants at Noida Flower Festival 2026

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Noida Flower Festival 2026 after visitors rushed to steal flowers and pots on the final day. The video has since gone viral, triggering a backlash over public decency and civic sense in India.

The clip, shared by Brut India, captures men and women enthusiastically stealing flowers and pots while the person recording the incident slammed the visitors, questioning their behaviour. Some can be seen pulling out floral arrangements and decorative installations. What was supposed to be a spectacle soon turned into a looting spree.

Watch here:

Several social media users have called out the incident, stressing that Indians lack respect for public property.

“Civic sense is the true backbone of any civilized community,” a user wrote.

“I wish there was camera and capture all images of those culprits if govt employees seize their PF and remove all ppl from govt job make them disqualify in future jobs too and other confiscate their property under destruction of public property trust me civic sense will wake up for their generation also,” another user commented.

“The north part of India is fighting with civic sense issues and will never change,” a third user reacted.

About Noida Flower Festival 2026

Organised by the Noida Authority, the event ran for four days from February 19 to 22 at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, Noida. Also known as the 38th Vasant Utsav Flower Show, the festival saw a myriad of floral displays highlighting gardening and horticulture. The entry was free for all visitors to encourage families to attend the festival.

The management also organised workshops and fun activities to promote gardening skills, sustainability, and plant care.