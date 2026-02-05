Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’

In his post, Katiyar observed that the burden of school fees goes far beyond numbers on a receipt

For many urban families in India, children’s education, once seen as a stepping stone to a better life, is fast becoming a constant source of anxiety. The steady rise in school fees is no longer just a budgeting concern; it’s reshaping how parents live, plan, and sacrifice.

This growing unease was recently articulated by Dr Shraddhey Katiyar, a doctor based in Noida, who shared a deeply resonant post on X about the emotional toll of escalating education costs. His words struck a chord with parents who feel the pressure but rarely voice it.

In his post, Katiyar observed that the burden of school fees goes far beyond numbers on a receipt. “School fees don’t just test a parent’s income. They test their silence,” he wrote, pointing to how families quietly reorganise their lives year after year to keep up.