NoHeropantiForCriminals: UP Police urge people to report cybercrime using helpline

The trailer of Heropanti 2 was released across social media earlier this month. The promo of the movie, which is the sequel of the 2014 film Heropanti, created much buzz and raked more than six crore views within days.

According to the trailer, the film seems to be centred around smart cybercriminal Laila—played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who is chased by Tiger Shroff’s Babloo, a computer genius.

However, it seems like the Uttar Pradesh police are less than impressed with the soon to be released film. On Wednesday, the state police tweeted an edited clip from the film’s trailer and urged people to report cybercrime through their helpline number.

The UP police captioned the video, “साइबर क्रिमिनल की #Heropanti2 निकालने के लिये हेल्पलाइन 1930/ UP 112 ही काफ़ी है। #NoHeropantiForCriminals #CyberCrime”, which roughly translates to “The cybercrime helpline 1930/ UP 112 is enough to tackle the #Heropanti2 of cybercriminals. #NoHeropantiForCriminals #CyberCrime”.

In the masterfully edited video, the UP police inserted certain lines in between the original dialogues. The edited video portrays the cybercrime helpline as a solution to the antics of Laila, the notorious cybercriminal in the film.

“Dial 1930/112 in case of financial cyber crime immediately to save your precious money,” the message reads at the end of the video.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 45,000 times. Last month, the UP police used shots from the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise, a blockbuster hit based on a wood smuggler, to announce the seizure of illegally smuggled wood worth lakhs in style.