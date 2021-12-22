‘Nobel prize for cheating’: Police aspirant hides hi-tech bluetooth device in wig during exam, gets caught

In India, landing a government job is not quite a cakewalk given the competition. This compels people to go to great lengths to crack the selection exams. Recently, during the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector examination, an aspirant hid a hi-tech bluetooth wireless set inside a wig. However, despite his elaborate and clever attempt, he was caught by the authorities.

The video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma shows how the police discovered that something was amiss when the metal detector started pinging near the man’s head. What made the matter even more intriguing is that the wireless headphones being used by the man were so minuscule that even he could not take them out, though he admitted having them in both ears.

The video has gone viral. Netizens are raising concerns about how the youth is pushed to take desperate and extreme measures to secure a government job. Others are asking the government to hire the man, owing to his creativity.

If there was a Nobel prize for cheating, this guy would be amongst the front runners. — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) December 21, 2021

I’d actually make him CBI director https://t.co/YVSCTBuSrL — Code-daata (@ravithinkz) December 21, 2021

Sirjee,

Height of Unemployment and Desperateness To Get Job Somehow is Forcing these candidates for such action.I am sure this is merely TRAINING VIDEO as candidate seems of high age and quite calm and matured.

Pls confirm my thoughts👍 — 𝑹𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑫𝒘𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅𝒊 𝑪𝑭𝑨(𝑰𝑪𝑭𝑨𝑰)📚 (@rakesh1963) December 21, 2021

A very sad commentary on opportunities for career in this country …if aspirants think of using such methods … https://t.co/AJDl0XBu02 — Unmesh Batwal (@aniuni) December 21, 2021

😂 The guy who built the wig should be hired by the NTRO and this chap could be a field agent. Gotta appreciate the creativity. https://t.co/AKzQxLL86m — Sanjay Mehta 🇮🇳 (@sanjaymehta) December 22, 2021

In recent years, many instances of organized cheating scandals have shocked the country. The malice of cheating seems to have specially affected the police recruitments. In 2018, the CID held 42 people in West Bengal for allegedly cheating in a constable recruitment exam using improvised wireless devices. Similarly, in the same year a large syndicate of cheating facilitators was busted at various locations of Uttar Pradesh for aiding cheating through hi-tech devices like spy-mics, and placing “solvers” in Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination.