PM Modi: Abhijit Banerjee made notable contributions in field of poverty alleviation

While congratulating Abhijit Banerjee on the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the economist had made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. (File)

It was a proud day for the country as Indian-origin economist and academic Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Born in Mumbai, the 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the MIT. Banerjee and Duflo, who incidentally are a couple, both have written a noted book titled “Poor Economics”.

Nirmala Banerjee, the mother of Abhijit Banerjee, said it was a proud moment for her. (Express photo)

Nirmala Banerjee, the mother of Abhijit Banerjee, said it was a proud moment for her and she was very happy for his achievements. “I am very happy and proud of his achievements. He was always a brilliant and disciplined student,” she said.

Following the news, social media was flooded with people and politicians cutting across party lines congratulating the duo for their achievement.

