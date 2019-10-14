PM Modi: Abhijit Banerjee made notable contributions in field of poverty alleviation

It was a proud day for the country as Indian-origin economist and academic Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Born in Mumbai, the 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the MIT. Banerjee and Duflo, who incidentally are a couple, both have written a noted book titled “Poor Economics”.

While congratulating Abhijit Banerjee on the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the economist had made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.

Nirmala Banerjee, the mother of Abhijit Banerjee, said it was a proud moment for her and she was very happy for his achievements. “I am very happy and proud of his achievements. He was always a brilliant and disciplined student,” she said.

Following the news, social media was flooded with people and politicians cutting across party lines congratulating the duo for their achievement.

Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2019

Extremely happy to note that eminent #economist Shri Abhijit Banerjee is among the 3 Nobel laureates awarded the prize for #economics this year. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/i1YjKCFNeZ — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 14, 2019

Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed. জয় হিন্দ । জয় বাংলা । — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019

Big day for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee for being among the winners of this year’s Nobel prize for Economics. Work on poverty alleviation gets highest endorsement. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2019

Heartiest congrats to my friends Abhijit Banerjee & Esther Duflo, as well as Michael Kremer on winning the Economics #Nobel Your contributions to understanding poverty thru Randomised Controlled Trials RCTs have revolutionised the application of economics to real world problems! pic.twitter.com/TbCFeZJXvA — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 14, 2019