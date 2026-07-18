‘No weekend calls, only bonuses’: Indian’s take on Japan’s work culture goes viral

Pandey also poked fun at the way overtime works in Japan, saying that getting approval for extra hours is not easy

An Indian living in Japan has gone viral after sharing a tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at the country’s employee-friendly work culture. In the clip, he sarcastically lists benefits such as hybrid work, paid overtime, weekends off, and hefty bonuses as the reasons he is “tired” of working there.

The man, Ajay Pandey, posted the video on Instagram, reflecting on his 11 years of working in Japan.

“It has been so many years since I moved here, and honestly, working in Japan is extremely difficult. I find the work culture here absolutely terrible. I have to go to the office only three days a week and work from home for the remaining two. There is no overtime on weekends either, so I am forced to spend my time going camping or on bike rides,” Pandey said.