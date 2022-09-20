Matrimonial ad asks software engineers to ‘not call’, tech CEO jokes, ‘Future of IT does not look so sound’

Matrimonial advertisements in India often make news for their odd preferences and bizarre demands. One such weird matrimonial advertisement is going viral across social media.

The undated newspaper ad that seeks a groom for a 24-year-old “fair beautiful MBA girl from Rich Family Business Background” mentions that they are looking for an “IAS/IPS, Working Doctor (PG), Industrialists/Businessman from the same caste”.

What makes this standard and casually casteist advertisement special is that among the preferences, the ad mentions that they are not interested in taking proposals from software engineers. Expressing this preference, the ad says, “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

A picture of this advertisement was shared on Twitter by Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora), the founder of Helios Capital, a financial advisory firm based in Mumbai. So far his tweet has gathered over 4,000 likes since it was posted on September 16. “Future of IT does not look so sound,” he wrote.

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

Don’t worry..Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own. — Ajay sharma (@Ajaysha17977479) September 16, 2022

Rich class looking for same caste, and those corporate, elites, educated people come and say where is Casteism !! — Rajeev R (@RajeevNtweet) September 16, 2022

Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss 😁 — Ranit (@ronixe009) September 16, 2022

I am sure that *some* software engineers are waving this ad as proof that it is generally and widely known that they are (1) not casteist, and (2) not in need of parents arranging a match for them. https://t.co/unrtbP1BGY — Makarand (मकरंद) (مکرند) (@Makarand_S) September 16, 2022

There is one special thing about this Advertisement. It does not talk about, complexion, height et al. 😊 https://t.co/bqTJaLjFTN — Bingo! (@_meanwhilethis) September 17, 2022

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earn more than an IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss 😁”. Another person noted, “There is one special thing about this Advertisement. It does not talk about, complexion, height et al. 😊”.

This is not the first time that a matrimonial ad made news for its preferences. In 2020, a matrimonial ad which sought a bride who is “extremely patriotic” and has a “keen desire” to increase India’s “military and sports capabilities” went viral.

Before that in 2016, a Kerala man created a stir after he posted a matrimonial ad for himself and made a call to help him “find a Dinkoist”. Dinkoism is a mock religion that started in 2008 by rational thinkers in Kerala in response to taking a dig at orthodox religious communities.