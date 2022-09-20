scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Matrimonial ad asks software engineers to ‘not call’, tech CEO jokes, ‘Future of IT does not look so sound’

The undated matrimonial advertisement for a groom explicitly asks software engineers to not seek their proposal.

Matrimonial ads, Indian matrimonial ads, Viral matrimonial ads, No software engineers matrimonial ads, Groom wanted no software engineers, Indian express

Matrimonial advertisements in India often make news for their odd preferences and bizarre demands. One such weird matrimonial advertisement is going viral across social media.

The undated newspaper ad that seeks a groom for a 24-year-old “fair beautiful MBA girl from Rich Family Business Background” mentions that they are looking for an “IAS/IPS, Working Doctor (PG), Industrialists/Businessman from the same caste”.

ALSO READ |Tamil Nadu man goes viral after putting up posters looking for bride

What makes this standard and casually casteist advertisement special is that among the preferences, the ad mentions that they are not interested in taking proposals from software engineers. Expressing this preference, the ad says, “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

A picture of this advertisement was shared on Twitter by Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora), the founder of Helios Capital, a financial advisory firm based in Mumbai. So far his tweet has gathered over 4,000 likes since it was posted on September 16. “Future of IT does not look so sound,” he wrote.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earn more than an IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss 😁”. Another person noted, “There is one special thing about this Advertisement. It does not talk about, complexion, height et al. 😊”.

This is not the first time that a matrimonial ad made news for its preferences. In 2020, a matrimonial ad which sought a bride who is “extremely patriotic” and has a “keen desire” to increase India’s “military and sports capabilities” went viral.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Before that in 2016, a Kerala man created a stir after he posted a matrimonial ad for himself and made a call to help him “find a Dinkoist”. Dinkoism is a mock religion that started in 2008 by rational thinkers in Kerala in response to taking a dig at orthodox religious communities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:11:50 am
Next Story

Transport sector key cause of PM2.5, carbon monoxide emissions in Pune: Report

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement