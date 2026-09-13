No room, 1 meal a day: How a UPSC aspirant from Bihar lives in a Delhi library

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant in Delhi is making waves for the extraordinary hardships he faces while preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive examinations. With no room to call home, Mohammad Minaz, who came to Delhi from Darbhanga, Bihar, a few years ago, sleeps in a library, keeps his clothes in a library locker and relies on a gurdwara for food.
In the viral video, Minaz said he moved to Delhi with a dream of clearing the UPSC exam and securing a government job. Despite being academically capable, financial constraints have left him struggling to meet even his basic needs while pursuing his goal.
To support himself, Minaz works part-time helping people open bank accounts. He spends the rest of his time studying at a library. After hours of preparation, he often falls asleep on a library chair because he cannot afford to rent a room.
He eats at a gurdwara because he cannot afford regular meals. Because the gurdwara is far from the library, he often manages to eat only once a day. For bathing, he travels to Majnu Ka Tila, while a library locker doubles as his wardrobe, holding his clothes and other belongings, he said in the viral video.
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Here’s my controversial take-It feels like he got addicted to suffering so much that he even stopped considering alternatives, alternatives that will give him relief a little from current situation, because to clear upsc or any exam you need to have mind at a baseline,i can see it in his eyes that he’s at a bad place mentally,for this reason I don’t think this way of living is worth it,” a user wrote.
“This journey is too long having unthinkable obstacles to become an officer that’s why it’s UPSC,” another user commented. “I hope he get everything he deserves,” a third user reacted.