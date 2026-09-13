No room, 1 meal a day: How a UPSC aspirant from Bihar lives in a Delhi library

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant in Delhi is making waves for the extraordinary hardships he faces while preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive examinations. With no room to call home, Mohammad Minaz, who came to Delhi from Darbhanga, Bihar, a few years ago, sleeps in a library, keeps his clothes in a library locker and relies on a gurdwara for food.

In the viral video, Minaz said he moved to Delhi with a dream of clearing the UPSC exam and securing a government job. Despite being academically capable, financial constraints have left him struggling to meet even his basic needs while pursuing his goal.