‘No one expects these to go viral’: Shashi Tharoor posts photo with male MPs after uproar

A day after Congress Member of Parliament shared a picture with six women MPs while asking ‘who says Lok Sabha is not an attractive place,’ he has shared an accompanying photo. The first photo had received backlash, with many terming it as sexist, and the MP had later tweeted a clarification.

Tharoor is surrounded by male MPs in Tuesday’s photo. “More comradeship in Parliament as MPs assemble this morning, but no one expects these to go viral…. Though I am an equal-opportunity offender!” Tharoor joked in the tweet.

More comradeship in Parliament as MPs assemble this morning, but no one expects these to go viral…. Though I am an equal-opportunity offender! pic.twitter.com/fOEdgwD6u8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2021

However, netizens seem to leave no stones unturned to slam the legislator. Many asked him why that particular photo is not termed as attractive and some found it as ‘damage control’.

Unfortunately these faces of colleagues are not #ATTRACTIVE for Mr Tharoor 😉

Why is attractive word missing here i wonder 🙄 https://t.co/To6Vd27pkl — Being_Me_प्रमोद 🇮🇳 (@myselfpramo) November 30, 2021

This is a coverup for yesterday’s fiasco 😜 — Veena (@iamaneev) November 30, 2021

Ever heard of penance selfies ☺️ just kidding sir, it’s very clear that you are open hearted! — AnandChapekar (@AnandChapekar) November 30, 2021

Monday’s photo featured Tharoor with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Jothimani. He shared the photo and wrote, “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”. He later apologized and called it a ‘show of workplace camaraderie’. “The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is,” wrote Tharoor.

The photos were tweeted during the Parliament’s Winter Session. Opposition parties staged a walkout in Lok Sabha over government’s reluctance to discuss farmers’ issues on November 30. The 25-day Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 29 and Farm Laws were repealed last day without discussion.