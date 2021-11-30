scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

‘No one expects these to go viral’: Shashi Tharoor posts photo with male MPs after uproar

Posting a photo with male MPs, Congress' Shashi Tharoor joked that there is no chance of this picture going viral. It came a day after he shared a photo featuring him with 6 women MPs that led to a backlash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 4:18:11 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor selfie with women MPs, Tharoor photo with male MPs, attractive, Lok Sabha, social media viral, indian expressShashi Tharoor posts photo with male MPs

A day after Congress Member of Parliament shared a picture with six women MPs while asking ‘who says Lok Sabha is not an attractive place,’ he has shared an accompanying photo. The first photo had received backlash, with many terming it as sexist, and the MP had later tweeted a clarification.

Tharoor is surrounded by male MPs in Tuesday’s photo. “More comradeship in Parliament as MPs assemble this morning, but no one expects these to go viral…. Though I am an equal-opportunity offender!” Tharoor joked in the tweet.

However, netizens seem to leave no stones unturned to slam the legislator. Many asked him why that particular photo is not termed as attractive and some found it as ‘damage control’.

Monday’s photo featured Tharoor with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Jothimani. He shared the photo and wrote, “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”. He later apologized and called it a ‘show of workplace camaraderie’. “The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is,” wrote Tharoor.

The photos were tweeted during the Parliament’s Winter Session. Opposition parties staged a walkout in Lok Sabha over government’s reluctance to discuss farmers’ issues on November 30. The 25-day Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 29 and Farm Laws were repealed last day without discussion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement