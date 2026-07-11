‘No job. No corporate salary’: How a Delhi woman used 1 skill to live in Switzerland for 6 months

For many people, financial security begins and ends with a steady corporate job. But for Delhi-born content creator Sneh Gaur, freedom meant something else entirely. It meant building a life where she could work from anywhere, travel on her own terms, and not rely on a company for her livelihood. That philosophy has now struck a chord online after one of her Instagram videos, captioned “No job. No company salary. Still woke up in Switzerland every morning,” went viral.

In the video, Gaur claims she spent six months in Switzerland—one of the world’s most expensive countries—without a corporate job. Curious viewers wanted to know how she managed it. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gaur explained that the answer lay in a skill she picked up years earlier: Spanish.

Born and raised in Delhi, Gaur says she has been financially independent since she was 17. While pursuing English Literature at Delhi University, she found herself fascinated by world literature. Reading translated works from different cultures sparked a question in her mind: how different would these texts feel in their original language? That curiosity eventually pushed her to learn Spanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Gaur (@snehgaur_)

“It wasn’t some grand plan,” she said. “I just wanted one extra skill alongside my degree that could open another door.”

The decision proved to be life-changing.

A move to Spain

After college, Gaur joined a multinational company, earning around Rs 45,000 a month. While it offered stability and the promise of promotions, she says she never felt fulfilled. The corporate routine, office politics, and the idea of spending years chasing appraisals left her wanting something more.

At the same time, many of her friends were moving abroad for master’s degrees or settling overseas through other routes. Gaur wanted to live abroad too, but without taking education loans or depending on anyone else.

Eventually, she came across Spain’s Ministry of Education language assistant programme, which recruits language assistants from different countries to teach in Spanish schools. The opportunity allowed her to move to Spain, where she spent three years teaching while continuing to improve her Spanish.

That move, she says, completely changed her outlook.

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During her time in Spain, Gaur also spent extended periods in neighbouring Switzerland. In total, she says she lived there for around 10 months across two separate stays, including the six-month stint that inspired her now-viral video. By then, she was no longer relying on a corporate salary. Instead, she was earning through the skills she had developed, first as a language teacher and later through her own online business.

For Gaur, that independence was more meaningful than simply living overseas.

“I had been working since I was 17, and I wanted to create something on my own without taking money from my parents,” she said. “That was freedom for me.”

One moment remains especially memorable. While living in Mallorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean, she found herself sitting alone on a beach when she realised she was living a childhood dream—with her own earnings.

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“I remember thinking that nobody had handed me this life. My parents were proud, I was supporting myself, and I was living on an island I had always wanted to experience. That was the moment it all felt worth it.”

The experience also exposed her to a problem she believes many aspiring migrants face: a lack of accessible information.

“When I was trying to move abroad, very few people were willing to explain how they had done it,” she said. “People would tell you they had succeeded, but not the steps they followed.”

A growing online audience

That gap eventually inspired her to create content online. She began documenting her life in Spain through YouTube vlogs before expanding to Instagram, where she explained language-learning opportunities, teaching programmes, and ways people could build careers abroad without necessarily pursuing expensive university degrees.

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As more people reached out asking how she had learnt Spanish or moved overseas, Gaur started offering Spanish courses and mentorship programmes. Today, she runs an online business teaching the language to students across the world.

Her students now come not only from India but also from countries such as the United States, Belgium, France and even Spain. According to her, language has become more than a means of communication; it has become a career that travels with her.

“My business moves with me,” she said. “I don’t have to be tied to one location.”

She also credits learning Spanish with helping her experience Europe more deeply. While many international students stayed within English-speaking circles, speaking Spanish helped her build friendships with locals, travel with them, and better understand the culture.

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“When you know the local language, people include you naturally. You don’t feel like an outsider.”

Much of Gaur’s online content today revolves around encouraging people to develop practical skills rather than relying entirely on traditional career paths. She believes the rise of artificial intelligence is making continuous learning more important than ever.

“I’m not saying people shouldn’t have jobs,” she said. “But I think everyone should have at least one skill they can monetise. You don’t know how the job market will change, so having another skill gives you options.”

For her, it was Spanish.

No social expectations

Gaur is equally passionate about redefining what freedom means. She insists it has little to do with luxury or social media aesthetics and much more to do with having control over one’s choices.

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“For me, freedom isn’t about wearing certain clothes or living a glamorous life,” she said. “It’s being able to decide how I want to live without constantly seeking someone’s permission.”

Living in Europe reinforced that belief. She says she found people less concerned with judging others based on age, marital status or career choices—questions she feels are far more common in India.

“My colleagues were in their forties. Some were married, some weren’t, some didn’t want children. Nobody kept asking me about my age or when I planned to get married. I felt less pressure and more space to simply live.”

That environment, she says, allowed her to focus on personal growth instead of constantly measuring herself against social expectations.

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Even so, Gaur acknowledges that her journey involved significant risk. Walking away from a permanent corporate job wasn’t easy, especially when her family saw it as a secure career with regular promotions and salary hikes.

“My father’s idea of success was stability,” she said. “My idea was different. I wanted to build something that wasn’t limited by one office or one location.”

Today, that philosophy has become both her livelihood and her message to thousands following her online.

The viral Switzerland video may have introduced audiences to Gaur, but she says the six months abroad were never the real story. They were simply the outcome of a decision she made years earlier to invest in a skill, take an unconventional path, and build a life that gave her the freedom she had always wanted.