Zerodha founders Nithin, Nikhil Kamath surprise mother with Wimbledon trip: ‘Unforgettable tour’

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, recently enjoyed a special family outing to the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final, calling it one of the most unforgettable experiences of her life.
Taking to Instagram, Revathi shared a collection of photos from the trip, capturing moments with her sons at the iconic tennis championship in London. The pictures showed the family soaking in the atmosphere at the All England Club during what turned out to be a memorable holiday together.
In her caption, “I didn’t expect that my sons’ plans of bringing me to Wimbledon and this is the most unforgettable tour of my life, and yesterday I witnessed the Wimbledon men’s final!! It was so nice to watch along with my sons !!I realised this particular tour is just for their mother,” she wrote.
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The Wimbledon men’s singles final took place on July 12, where Jannik Sinner successfully defended his title after defeating Alexander Zverev at the All England Club.
Revathi’s heartfelt post struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments section with warm reactions. “That’s super cute. Hope my teenage sons draw some inspiration from this pic later on,” one user wrote. Another remarked, “Great to see some people in Normal clothes in Wimbledon!”
Others were equally touched by the family moment. “Chilling out with kids..I wish all mothers experience those days well,” read one comment, while another said, “Some tickets buy a match. Others become family history.”
Another user summed it up by writing, “Perks of being a mother of two billionaire sons… they would take you to the moon if you wish.”
This isn’t the first time the Kamath brothers have made headlines for surprising their mother. In March last year, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.
Sharing photos from the celebration, she wrote, “My sons today gifted me a new car, and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and Shalu.” The images showed her receiving the car keys during a small ceremony, where she was also honoured with a traditional peta (turban) and shalu (ceremonial shawl). The car appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV.