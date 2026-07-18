Zerodha founders Nithin, Nikhil Kamath surprise mother with Wimbledon trip: ‘Unforgettable tour’

The pictures showed the family soaking in the atmosphere at the All England Club during what turned out to be a memorable holiday together.

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, recently enjoyed a special family outing to the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final, calling it one of the most unforgettable experiences of her life.

Taking to Instagram, Revathi shared a collection of photos from the trip, capturing moments with her sons at the iconic tennis championship in London. The pictures showed the family soaking in the atmosphere at the All England Club during what turned out to be a memorable holiday together.

In her caption, “I didn’t expect that my sons’ plans of bringing me to Wimbledon and this is the most unforgettable tour of my life, and yesterday I witnessed the Wimbledon men’s final!! It was so nice to watch along with my sons !!I realised this particular tour is just for their mother,” she wrote.