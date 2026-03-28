‘I didn’t recognise you’: Nita Ambani’s candid reaction to Rohit Sharma’s ‘young boy’ look goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

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A feel-good moment featuring Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has taken over social media just ahead of IPL 2026. In a video shared by the franchise, she is seen spending time with the squad during a training session, chatting with players and support staff in an effort to lift the team’s spirits before the season begins.
One exchange in particular has caught fans’ attention—her candid reaction to veteran opener Rohit Sharma. Spotting him, she says with a smile, “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy!” The cricketer responds with a grin, making for a light, endearing moment.
The clip also captures her warm interactions with others in the camp, including a playful introduction of Kieron Pollard as “Polly Kaka” to one of her grandchildren.
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Shared with the caption, “Mrs. Nita Ambani met the squad during training ahead of the start of #TATAIPL 2026!”, the video has struck a chord with fans. Many flooded the comments with appreciation, with one writing, “Hitman and Fitman.” Another user commented, “That’s how an owner should connect to the team who is gonna win for them.”
A third person added, “You look like young boy line made our day.”
The IPL 2026 season kicks off on Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign a day later against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.