‘I didn’t recognise you’: Nita Ambani’s candid reaction to Rohit Sharma’s ‘young boy’ look goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

The clip also captures her warm interactions with others in the camp, including a playful introduction of Kieron Pollard

A feel-good moment featuring Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has taken over social media just ahead of IPL 2026. In a video shared by the franchise, she is seen spending time with the squad during a training session, chatting with players and support staff in an effort to lift the team’s spirits before the season begins.

One exchange in particular has caught fans’ attention—her candid reaction to veteran opener Rohit Sharma. Spotting him, she says with a smile, “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy!” The cricketer responds with a grin, making for a light, endearing moment.