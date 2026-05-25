‘Like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons’: Nita Ambani left in splits after student’s witty dig

In a light-hearted moment during a graduation ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, everyone, including Nita Ambani, was left in stitches after a student took a jibe at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). The MI was founded in 2008 and is owned by Reliance Industries.
Taking the stage, the head boy looked back on their journey, speaking about the experiences, friendships, and memories that shaped their years at the school. While speaking about life ahead, he joked, “Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons.” The remark immediately sparked laughter across the auditorium.
Soon after, the camera shifted to Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, who was seen laughing and covering her face at the unexpected reference.
Continuing his address, the student said, “Seasons where nothing seems to go right, where the results do not reflect the effort, where you question everything.”
He further said, “But if there is one thing this franchise has taught all of us, it’s that you never forget who you are. You never forget your legacy and you never forget the people standing in your corner.”
He then wrapped up his speech by invoking MI’s slogan, “Always remember Duniya Hila Denge Hum.” Reacting instantly, Nita Ambani smiled warmly and applauded the sentiment.
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The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. Several users hailed the student for blending humour with life lessons. “Yes they have tough season but don’t underestimate there legacy,” a user wrote. “At least she took it so well! Unlike others who get ‘offended’,” another user commented.
“He didn’t roast… he wanted (to) show how life is even if we work hard sometimes results don’t come,” a third user reacted.
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