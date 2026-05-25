‘Like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons’: Nita Ambani left in splits after student’s witty dig

The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions (Photo: @lastminuteofindia/Instagram)

In a light-hearted moment during a graduation ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, everyone, including Nita Ambani, was left in stitches after a student took a jibe at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). The MI was founded in 2008 and is owned by Reliance Industries.

Taking the stage, the head boy looked back on their journey, speaking about the experiences, friendships, and memories that shaped their years at the school. While speaking about life ahead, he joked, “Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons.” The remark immediately sparked laughter across the auditorium.

Soon after, the camera shifted to Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, who was seen laughing and covering her face at the unexpected reference.