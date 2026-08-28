‘Is it a joke?’: NIT professor halts students’ ‘Chikni Chameli’ performance

The students were forced to stop as the exchange unfolded, and the auditorium fell quiet while some of them tried to answer the professor.

A video from an induction programme at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur has triggered a debate over what is appropriate on a college stage after a professor stopped a student dance performance.

The incident reportedly took place on August 22, during the second day of the institute’s 2026 induction programme, according to Times of India. The event included a series of student performances, with students dancing to popular Bollywood tracks such as ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’.

The video shows a group of students performing on stage while their peers cheer from the audience. Their performance, however, was interrupted when a professor walked in and questioned whether the students had received permission from their faculty advisers.