‘I realized I was the problem’: NIT alumnus working with US clients says sleeping at 4 am left him burned out

An entrepreneur and National Institute of Technology (NIT) alumnus has triggered a wider conversation online after opening up about how setting clear work boundaries helped him recover from burnout while handling US clients from India.

Ashwini Kumar, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is currently based in Dubai, shared that there was a time when his work schedule revolved entirely around American time zones. “Sleeping at 4 AM. Waking up at 12 PM. Missing sunlight for weeks. Minimal social life,” he wrote, describing the routine he once considered unavoidable while working with international clients.

For a long time, Kumar believed this was simply “the cost of doing business internationally.” But things changed after severe exhaustion left him bedridden for two days straight.

“That’s when I realized I was the problem. Not the clients. Not the timezone. Me. I was too scared to set a boundary,” he said.

Determined to change his lifestyle, Kumar decided to move away from what he called the “Asian entrepreneur mindset” of being available around the clock for overseas clients. He made one rule for himself: sleeping at 10 pm every night, without exception.

“Here’s what happened: I told every US client: My available hours are 8 AM – 9 PM IST. That’s 10:30 PM – 10:30 AM EST. I expected pushback. I got: Totally understand. We’ll make it work,” he shared.

Kumar explained that while he reduced late-night calls, he also ensured client communication stayed smooth. “End-of-day updates became non-negotiable (what’s done, what’s next, what’s blocked). Morning syncs reviewing their overnight questions. Loom videos replacing meetings (10-min video > 60-min call),” he wrote, adding that he also clearly defined what actually counted as an emergency.

Check out the post:

Story continues below this ad

According to him, the shift transformed both his work and personal life. “Now we have systems that work WITHOUT me. They wake up to my work. I wake up to their responses. Meetings? Down 80%. Only for actual strategy. AND work and my life got much BETTER. Turns out, clients EXPECT you to have boundaries,” Kumar said.

He summed up his experience with one line that resonated widely online: “Your timezone is not a disadvantage. Your lack of boundaries is.”

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users. While many agreed with his approach, others pointed out that such flexibility may not be possible in every industry.

One user commented, “People in the US are extremely aware and appreciative of people’s work hours and boundaries; it is us Asians who tend to become bootlickers and be available 24×7.”

Story continues below this ad

Another wrote, “Trying to do the same. Realised that it’s not healthy long term, and most clients prefer async comms.”

A third person offered a more balanced take, saying, “Interesting view, but I think that while setting boundaries is essential, the feasibility of these specific hours can sometimes depend heavily on the nature of the industry and the level of collaboration required for certain roles.”

As per his LinkedIn profile, Kumar completed his MCA from NIT Durgapur. Before launching his own company in 2022, he worked across several tech roles, including a stint at TCS.

Disclaimer: This article provides a personal account of overcoming burnout and managing work-related stress through lifestyle changes; it is intended for informational purposes and should not be taken as professional medical or psychological advice. While the strategies shared reflect an individual’s success in setting professional boundaries, readers experiencing severe exhaustion or mental health struggles should consult a qualified specialist.