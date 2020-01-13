Nirmala Sitharaman’s savage reply to man calling her ‘sweetie’ wins praise online

While the man received quite a few backlashes for addressing the minister in an unseemly manner, others praised Sitharaman for putting the man in his place with her firm reply. While the man received quite a few backlashes for addressing the minister in an unseemly manner, others praised Sitharaman for putting the man in his place with her firm reply.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s calm response to a Twitter user calling her “sweetie”, while suggesting that she misquoted Swami Vivekanand, has won praise online.

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Sitharaman shared an excerpt from ‘The Awakened India’. “Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts …Be bold, and face The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease… The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89,” read the tweet.

While it did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions, a tweet by a particular user did not go down well with many.

Retweeting Sitharaman’s post, @advsanjoy wrote, “quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying “arise awake”. Sweetie its “cease not until your goal is reached” not “dream no more”; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!”

@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying “arise awake”. Sweetie its “cease not until your goal is reached” not “dream no more”; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about! 😹🙈 https://t.co/piAWuwpmgy — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) January 12, 2020

It did not take much time for Sitharaman to counter his claims of misquoting, by saying, “Glad you’re taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I’ve excerpted, is from ‘The Awakened India’, written in Aug 1898 – BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you’re further interested.”

Many who came across the tweet criticised the user for the unseemly manner in which he addressed the minister. Sitaraman was also praised for her firm reply, without being sidetracked by the term. Take a look at some reactions here:

@advsanjoy No wonder you are still a struggling lawyer. Despite her tweet carrying a reference, you had to chide her as a bad habit and that too so childishly. Do you have an answer to her now that she has clarified or you will miss the hearing and hide??? — Free Mind (@FreeMindwithTMI) January 12, 2020

Madam, the dignity of your office is better maintained by not responding to uncultured people. — agni_stambha (@agni_stambha) January 12, 2020

“Sweetie” and that too to the FM of the country. Huge Respects and more power to you @nsitharaman ma’am for keeping your head high amongst such blatantly misogynistic barbs 🙏 — Vidhya (@vidhya_rams) January 12, 2020

@advsanjoy Mr. Sanjoy, would you like if someone call a lady from your home “sweetie”? — Himanshu Rawal (@HimanshuisIndia) January 12, 2020

The most dignified response possible to give to the most uncouth harassment one gets. मेरे देश के नेता बदल रहे हैं 👏👏 — Srinivas (@SriniSridharan) January 12, 2020

He’s a “struggling lawyer”, as his bio says, probably because he addresses the judge as “sweetie” and misquotes in proceedings. — Pagan-Wing (@Times4India) January 12, 2020

Still do not see an apology written by @advsanjoy for calling a female leader “sweetie”.. Clearly meant to infantile women achiever… To degrade. Basic manners and respect for women lost on the liberal side. Sick. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 12, 2020

Kudos madam @nsitharaman ji👏💪, you are showing the greatest restraint on provocation. — 🚩JaiShriRam🚩Sathyanarayan 🇮🇳 (@sathyanarayancv) January 12, 2020

It wasn’t the right way to address you anyway. Such mocking, irrespective of the ideology of a person, is taking the civility out of public interaction. — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) January 12, 2020

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👌🏽a polite take down of an pathetic vermin is the best coup de grace. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) January 12, 2020

