scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman walks up with a bottle as NSDL CEO requests water from staff mid-speech. Watch viral video

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's humble gesture has captured hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 1:52:29 pm
Nirmala Sitharaman giving water to NSDL CEO, Finance Minister giving water, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, indian expressChunduru, the CEO and Managing Director of NSDL asked for water during her speech and Sitharaman's gesture received a round of applause from the audience.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has won praise online for getting up from her seat and offering a bottle of water to Padmaja Chunduru, the CEO and Managing Director of NSDL, who was presiding during the silver jubilee celebration of the organisation held on Saturday in Mumbai. Chunduru asked for water during her speech and Sitharaman’s gesture received a round of applause from the audience.

In the now-viral video, Chunduru was seen presiding over the function when she asked for water. Apologising for the interruption, she continued her speech. Sitharaman quickly approached her with a bottle of water. Delighted with the Finance Minister’s gesture, Chunduru thanked her. Sitharam opened the bottle and poured water into a glass. People were heard applauding for Sitharaman.

ALSO READ |‘Wah badhiya’: Boy impresses PM Modi with patriotic song in Germany. Watch video

Watch the video here:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the clip on Twitter and called it “heartwarming”. “This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharamanji reflects her large-heartedness, humility and core values. A heartwarming video on the internet today,” wrote Pradhan.

During the event, Sitharaman along with Chief Postmaster General Veena Ramakrishna Srinivas released a postal stamp and special cover on 25 years of NSDL. Sitharaman also launched the ‘Market Eklavya’-an investor awareness program for students in Hindi and various regional languages, as per a press release from NSDL.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement