Nirmala Sitharaman walks up with a bottle as NSDL CEO requests water from staff mid-speech. Watch viral video

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has won praise online for getting up from her seat and offering a bottle of water to Padmaja Chunduru, the CEO and Managing Director of NSDL, who was presiding during the silver jubilee celebration of the organisation held on Saturday in Mumbai. Chunduru asked for water during her speech and Sitharaman’s gesture received a round of applause from the audience.

In the now-viral video, Chunduru was seen presiding over the function when she asked for water. Apologising for the interruption, she continued her speech. Sitharaman quickly approached her with a bottle of water. Delighted with the Finance Minister’s gesture, Chunduru thanked her. Sitharam opened the bottle and poured water into a glass. People were heard applauding for Sitharaman.

Watch the video here:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the clip on Twitter and called it “heartwarming”. “This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharamanji reflects her large-heartedness, humility and core values. A heartwarming video on the internet today,” wrote Pradhan.

This shows the Real Character of person ! My father always tells Drinking Water is of utmost emergency !! And moreover Nirmala ji behaved as a Cultured Woman ! Thanks a lot. — NIHAR MOHAPATRA (@mohapatranb) May 9, 2022

Really it’s a great gesture of the Central Finance Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitaraman @nsitharaman for her simplicity and ground to earth feeling besides following sabha maryada (సభా మర్యాద). A great nation and a great leaders associated with great values. — Janapati Parthasarat (@JanapatiPartha2) May 8, 2022

Can we support each other like this… women??? https://t.co/WMXUGsl6As — Shantala Bhat (@nidar_shan) May 9, 2022

What a humble gesture. We all should learn and follow too. https://t.co/3aiaksaOED — Vinay Kumar Tandon (@VinayKumarTand3) May 9, 2022

During the event, Sitharaman along with Chief Postmaster General Veena Ramakrishna Srinivas released a postal stamp and special cover on 25 years of NSDL. Sitharaman also launched the ‘Market Eklavya’-an investor awareness program for students in Hindi and various regional languages, as per a press release from NSDL.